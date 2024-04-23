Post Malone Explains Why He Has So Many Face Tattoos And It's Heartbreaking

23 April 2024, 16:11

Post Malone Explains Why He Has So Many Face Tattoos And It's Heartbreaking
Post Malone Explains Why He Has So Many Face Tattoos And It's Heartbreaking. Picture: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios, Republic Records
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

"It does maybe come from a place of insecurity to where I don't like how I look."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ever wondered why Post Malone has so many face tattoos? Well, the real reason behind his love of tattoos is heartbreaking.

It's impossible to imagine it now but Post Malone didn't have any face tattoos when he originally debuted as an artist. In the years since he released 'White Iverson' in 2016, Post has gotten over 14 tattoos on his face alone. It's only when he covers them up in music videos like Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' that we get a glimpse of what Post would look like without them.

However, Post hasn't got rid of any of his tattoos (that's just makeup in the 'Fortnight' video) and he'll probably always keep them. In fact, he's opened up about why he has so many face tattoos and it all comes down to self-esteem issues.

Post Malone shares old video without his face tattoos

Talking to GQ back in 2020, Post explained that he started getting face tattoos because he was insecure about his looks and face tattoos helped him build up his confidence. Describing how he feels about his appearance, Post heartbreakingly said: "I'm a ugly-ass motherfucker."

He added: "It does maybe come from a place of insecurity to where I don't like how I look so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance."

A lot of Post's self-esteem issues stem from people criticising his appearance. In 2018, people asked Post to get a Queer Eye makeover. Karamo Brown asked: "Lol why does everyone want @PostMalone to be on the show. Did he request it?"

Post then tweeted back: "No they just think I'm ugly and smell lol. Love the show tho guys, keep crushing it."

Leave Post Malone alone challenge!

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

WATCH: Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More Music News

See more More Music News

Taylor Swift 'Down Bad' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift Explains Double Meaning Behind Her 'Down Bad' Lyrics

Kim K and Taylor Swift haven't been seen together since 2016

Kim Kardashian Cryptically Responds To Taylor Swift Song 'ThanK You AIMee'

Taylor Swift fans now think a 'Midnights' song was written about Matty Healy

Taylor Swift Fans Now Convinced This 'Midnights' Song Is About Matty Healy

Billie Eilish is in Fortnite Festival - here are all the details you need

So, What Is Billie Eilish Actually Doing In Fortnite?

Taylor Swift Reveals Real Meaning Behind 'Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?' Lyrics

Taylor Swift Reveals Real Meaning Behind 'Who's Afraid Of Little Old Me?' Lyrics

Hot On Capital

How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets for Guts world tour

How to get Olivia Rodrigo Silver Star tickets for the Guts world tour

Olivia Rodrigo

MAFS Australia 2024 brought together some strong and interesting couples

Who’s Still Together From MAFS Australia 2024?

TV & Film

How long have Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco been dating?

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Dating Timeline – How They Met And Every Milestone Since

Here are all of Zendaya's iconic looks for the promotion of "Challengers" the movie

All Zendaya's Flawless Outfits On The Challengers Press Tour

Zendaya calls out interview questions about kissing her Challengers co-stars

Zendaya Calls Out "Weird" Interview Questions About Kissing Her Challengers Co-Stars

Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd issues warning to viewers over real-life speculation

Baby Reindeer's Richard Gadd Issues Plea To Viewers About Real-Life Speculation

TV & Film

Baby Reindeer: Here's what happened to real-life Martha after Richard Gadd's stalking ordeal

Netflix Baby Reindeer: What Happened To The Real-Life Martha? Where Is She Now?

TV & Film

'The Tortured Poets Department' cardigan is here

Taylor Swift Just Started Another Cardigan Obsession With ‘TTPD’ Merch

Taylor Swift broke the fourth wall in her song 'But Daddy I Love Him'

Taylor Swift Fans Floored By 'But Daddy I Love Him' Lyric Breaking The Fourth Wall

Taylor Swift 'Fortnight' Lyrics Meaning Explained

Taylor Swift Explains "Tragic" Meaning Behind Her 'Fortnight' Lyrics

Taylor Swift Instagram captions: The best lyrics to use

318 Taylor Swift Lyrics For Your Next Instagram Caption

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Guilty As Sin? lyrics leave fans blushing

What Is Taylor Swift's 'Guilty As Sin?' About? The Spicy Lyrics Meaning Explained

Nicki Minaj Throws Object Back At Fan After Being Hit On Stage In Viral Concert Video

Nicki Minaj Throws Object Back At Fan After Being Hit On Stage In Viral Concert Video

Shaughna Phillips opened up about having plastic surgery

Everything Love Island's Shaughna Phillips Has Said About Cosmetic Surgery

Love Island

Anyone But You is an adaptation of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing

The Complete ‘Anyone But You’ Soundtrack, Score & Every Song Revealed

TV & Film

The lowdown on Sydney Sweeney's partner Jonathan Davino

Who Is Sydney Sweeney’s Fiancé Jonathan Davino? Age, Job, Net Worth & More

Emily in Paris series four has reportedly been filmed already

The Latest On Emily In Paris Series 4 From Release Dates To What Will Happen With Emily & Gabriel

TV & Film

The staff at The Black Dog are looking at their archived CCTV

The Black Dog Pub In Vauxhall Checking CCTV For Answers To Taylor Swift's Song

Will there be a second season of Squid Game?

When Is Squid Game Season 2 Coming Out?

TV & Film

Which Taylor Swift songs are about Travis Kelce? Here's the full list so far

Every Taylor Swift Song About Travis Kelce (So Far)

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch