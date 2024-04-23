Post Malone Explains Why He Has So Many Face Tattoos And It's Heartbreaking

Post Malone Explains Why He Has So Many Face Tattoos And It's Heartbreaking. Picture: Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Amazon MGM Studios, Republic Records

By Sam Prance

"It does maybe come from a place of insecurity to where I don't like how I look."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ever wondered why Post Malone has so many face tattoos? Well, the real reason behind his love of tattoos is heartbreaking.

It's impossible to imagine it now but Post Malone didn't have any face tattoos when he originally debuted as an artist. In the years since he released 'White Iverson' in 2016, Post has gotten over 14 tattoos on his face alone. It's only when he covers them up in music videos like Taylor Swift's 'Fortnight' that we get a glimpse of what Post would look like without them.

However, Post hasn't got rid of any of his tattoos (that's just makeup in the 'Fortnight' video) and he'll probably always keep them. In fact, he's opened up about why he has so many face tattoos and it all comes down to self-esteem issues.

Post Malone shares old video without his face tattoos

Talking to GQ back in 2020, Post explained that he started getting face tattoos because he was insecure about his looks and face tattoos helped him build up his confidence. Describing how he feels about his appearance, Post heartbreakingly said: "I'm a ugly-ass motherfucker."

He added: "It does maybe come from a place of insecurity to where I don't like how I look so I'm going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, 'You look cool, kid,' and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance."

A lot of Post's self-esteem issues stem from people criticising his appearance. In 2018, people asked Post to get a Queer Eye makeover. Karamo Brown asked: "Lol why does everyone want @PostMalone to be on the show. Did he request it?"

Post then tweeted back: "No they just think I'm ugly and smell lol. Love the show tho guys, keep crushing it."

no they just think I'm ugly and smell lol. love the show tho guys, keep crushing it — Post Malone (@PostMalone) July 17, 2018

Leave Post Malone alone challenge!

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.