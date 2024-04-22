Nicki Minaj Throws Object Back At Fan After Being Hit On Stage In Viral Concert Video

By Sam Prance

Nicki Minaj briefly stopped performing after she was struck on stage by the fan's object.

Barbz, what's good? Nicki Minaj has hit back after a fan threw an object at her while she was performing 'Starships' on tour.

Over the past year, multiple artists have spoken out after people in their audiences have thrown things at them on stage. In 2023, Bebe Rexha and Ava Max were both injured after fans assaulted assaulted them mid-performance. Taylor Swift then asked her fans to stop throwing things at her during a speech at the Eras Tour. She explained: "It really freaks me out."

Now, Nicki Minaj has been struck by an object on her Pink Friday 2 World Tour and she took matters into her own hands.

Nicki Minaj fires shots at Megan Thee Stallion on Instagram live

On Saturday (Apr 20), Nicki Minaj performed a concert in Detroit, Michigan as part of her Pink Friday 2 World Tour. The event took place as normal until the end of Nicki's penultimate song. Nicki ends her setlist with a selection of her biggest pop hits and, while she was rapping 'Starships', someone in the audience threw an object at her.

In multiple videos taken at the concert, Nicki can be seen smiling before the object hits her. Understandably annoyed, Nicki then picks the object up and hurls it back at the fan who thew it at her. Nicki then continues performing.

It's unclear exactly what the object was but it looks like it was some sort of pink bracelet.

A fan threw something at Nicki Minaj during her concert, and she threw it right back. pic.twitter.com/XRVuQOzWNY — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 21, 2024

As it stands, Nicki is yet to say anything about the incident and luckily doesn't appear to have been hurt. After the concert, Nicki took to Instagram to thank Detroit for being a great audience writing: "DETROIT YOU DA BESTEST!!!!!"

Do not throw things at artists on stage challenge!

