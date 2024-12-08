Every song in Katy Perry's setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2024

Every song in Katy Perry's setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2024
Every song in Katy Perry's setlist for Capital's Jingle Bell Ball With Barclaycard 2024. Picture: Capital
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What songs did Katy Perry sing at the Jingle Bell Ball in 2024?

It's Katy Perry's world and we're lucky to be living in it.

You don't need to be a KatyCat to know that Katy Perry has released some of the best songs and biggest hits in pop music history. From 'I Kissed a Girl' and 'Teenage Dream' to 'Roar' and 'Never Really Over', Katy has dominated the charts for almost two decades with her infectious anthems.

If that weren't enough, Katy has also established herself as one of the most in demand live acts in the world today. Whether she's headlining the Super Bowl halftime show or fronting her own sold-out world tour, people can't get enough of her showstopping live performances.

Before Katy Perry comes to the UK in October 2025 for The Lifetimes Tour, she's taking to the stage at Capital's Jingle Bell Ball and we're here to let you know exactly which songs she sings in her setlist.

Scroll down to find out what Katy sings.

What is Katy Perry's Jingle Bell Ball setlist?

Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom taught her how to make a builders tea 🤣

What songs did Katy Perry perform at the Jingle Bell Ball?

  • TBC

Until Katy starts performing at the O2 arena tonight, her setlist will remain top secret.

Bookmark this page and we'll update it live as soon as Katy is on stage.

