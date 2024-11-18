Katy Perry announces The Lifetimes Tour UK dates: Tickets, presale, dates & venues

Katy Perry announces The Lifetimes Tour UK dates. Picture: AEG

Katy Perry has announced a UK leg of her The Lifetimes Tour in October 2025.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It has been revealed that Katy Perry's 2025 tour 'The Lifetimes Tour' is going to come to the UK!

Taking not only her sixth studio album '143' worldwide but hits from across all her multi-million selling albums, Katy is going to be performing in the UK in October 2025 with five confirmed dates.

'The Lifetimes Tour' will see the iconic singer perform in cities across the UK, starting in Glasgow on the 7th of October at the OVO Hydro and continuing through to Manchester, Sheffield, Birmingham, before finally concluding with a date at London’s O2 Arena on 13th October.

The UK tour follows the announcement of sell out shows in Australia in June 2025 with further shows added due to overwhelming demand.

Read more: Katy Perry Teases Massive UK Tour On Capital Breakfast

Katy Perry has five UK dates for 'The Lifetimes Tour'. Picture: Louisa Meng

Talking about bringing 'The Lifetimes Tour' to the UK, Katy said: “I’m so incredibly chuffed to bring The Lifetimes Tour to the UK! I can’t wait to have a big sing along of all the songs you love and more! It’s going to be a giant dance party, and everyone’s invited!”

How to get tickets to Katy Perry's 'The Lifetime Tour':

Ticket Pre-Sales will begin Wednesday 20th November at 10am (GMT).

General On Sale will begin Friday 22nd November at 10am (GMT).

To get tickets visit: https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/event/katy-perry/

Dates & venues for the UK leg of Katy Perry's 'The Lifetime Tour':

Tue 7th October - Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Wed 8th October - Manchester, AO Arena

Fri 10th October - Sheffield, Utilita Arena

Sat 11th October - Birmingham, Utilita Arena

Mon 13th October - London, The O2

For tickets visit: https://www.aegpresents.co.uk/event/katy-perry/