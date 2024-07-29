Katy Perry Teases Massive UK Tour On Capital Breakfast

29 July 2024, 08:21 | Updated: 29 July 2024, 08:38

Katy Perry slipped in some big news on Capital Breakfast
Katy Perry slipped in some big news on Capital Breakfast. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

It's a Woman's World! And we're lucky to be living it. Katy Perry joined Capital to celebrate her come back and dropped some major news.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On Friday 12th July, 'Roar' singer Katy Perry pounced right back into our lives with the release of 'WOMAN'S WORLD'.

It's been four years since Katy dropped her album 'Smile' and 14 years since her iconic album 'Teenage Dream', which included hits like 'California Gurls', 'Firework' and 'E.T'.

Now as she prepares to release her seventh studio album '143' she's eased us in to her next era with a song of female empowerment, which came along with an iconic music video featuring internet star Trisha Paytas.

Katy Perry reveals Orlando Bloom taught her how to make a builders tea 🤣

And now, it looks like this next era features a UK tour!

Katy is yet to announce any tour for her upcoming album '143', which drops on September 20th, but after declaring London as her favourite city - despite the weather - she hinted to a huge UK tour.

Talking to Capital's Jordan North, Katy said she's "been everywhere" in the UK, listing Manchester, Liverpool, Birmingham and Glasgow as examples.

"I'm gonna go to all those spots to," she said. "Oh yeah, upcoming tour?" Jordan quizzed.

"Yeah right," Katy replied in her best British accent and a big grin. There you have it... keep your eyes and ears peeled because it looks like Katy's on the verge of announcing something big!

Watch Katy's full chat on Global Player.

Katy Perry met the Breakfast gang!
Katy Perry met the Breakfast gang! Picture: Global

She later confirmed that the next time she comes to UK she's going full out, and visiting all the "nooks and crannies" of it.

"My UK fans are incredible," she said referencing the 'Lifetime' she feels she's spent with them, which happens to be the title of her next single that she penned all about her daughter Daisy.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

