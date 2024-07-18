Exclusive

Jade Thirlwall Explains How 'Angel Of My Dreams' Helped Her 'Rediscover' Herself

18 July 2024, 20:15

Jade deep dived into the writing process of 'Angel Of My Dreams'
Jade deep dived into the writing process of 'Angel Of My Dreams' on Capital. Picture: Global/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

On 'Angel Of My Dreams' eve, Jade Thirlwall joined Capital to talk all about diving into a 'new era of herself'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As she prepares to dive into her solo career, with the release of 'Angel Of My Dreams', Jade Thirlwall explained how really this is her chance to revisit her solo roots from before she became a part of Little Mix in 2011.

Speaking to Sonny Jay, in for Jimmy Hill, on the Capital Evening Show, Jade said: "I know I was only eighteen when I got put into Little Mix but prior to that I was like gigging all the time on the North East,

"I was doing my own little shows, writing my own songs. So It's been like rediscovering myself and what I love about music."

Going on to explain the "liberating" writing process for 'Angel Of My Dreams' and her entire album, she revealed that she's "glad" she didn't rush into her solo career.

Jade Thirlwall said she has 'rediscovered' herself through solo music
Jade Thirlwall said she has 'rediscovered' herself through solo music. Picture: Instagram

Jade explained: "I'm glad I took this time actually, because now when I listen back to songs that I wrote off the bat of the group, I listen to them now and I'm like, 'Oh that could kind of be a Little Mix song.'

"So I needed that time to evolve and lean how to write music for myself and what I want to write about, and not just a generic concept."

She said the time she took to discover her style of music has made her a better song writer.

'Angel Of My Dreams' is Jade's first solo song
'Angel Of My Dreams' is Jade's first solo song. Picture: Getty

Clearly beaming with pride, Jade said she so excited about 'Angel Of My Dreams' dropping but also said that she feels like she could throw up at the same time. "But overall, very, very excited," she assured Sonny.

Jade's first solo single was co-written by the mastermind behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso', Steph Jones, so we know it's about to be a banger.

In her chat on Capital FM she also teased that Raye's genius has been all over the album... which still has no release date just yet.

JADE's 'Angel Of My Dreams' drops at midnight July 19.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes: How To Get Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

How To Get Sabrina Carpenter Presale Codes For Short N' Sweet Tour Tickets

Sabrina Carpenter Short N' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

Sabrina Carpenter Short n' Sweet Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

A;; your questions about Maya Jama answered

Maya Jama's Age, Net Worth, Dating History & Everything You Need To Know

Maya Jama speaks out after Stormzy breakup announcement

Maya Jama Calls Out 'Cheeky' Paparazzi Abroad Amid Break Up From Stormzy

What does IFB mean on TikTok? The 'Teamwork' trend explained

What Does IFB Mean On TikTok? The 'Teamwork' Trend Explained

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

Exclusive
Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

Bridgerton Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Bridgerton Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits