Jade Thirlwall Explains How 'Angel Of My Dreams' Helped Her 'Rediscover' Herself

Jade deep dived into the writing process of 'Angel Of My Dreams' on Capital. Picture: Global/Instagram

By Abbie Reynolds

On 'Angel Of My Dreams' eve, Jade Thirlwall joined Capital to talk all about diving into a 'new era of herself'.

As she prepares to dive into her solo career, with the release of 'Angel Of My Dreams', Jade Thirlwall explained how really this is her chance to revisit her solo roots from before she became a part of Little Mix in 2011.

Speaking to Sonny Jay, in for Jimmy Hill, on the Capital Evening Show, Jade said: "I know I was only eighteen when I got put into Little Mix but prior to that I was like gigging all the time on the North East,

"I was doing my own little shows, writing my own songs. So It's been like rediscovering myself and what I love about music."

Going on to explain the "liberating" writing process for 'Angel Of My Dreams' and her entire album, she revealed that she's "glad" she didn't rush into her solo career.

Jade Thirlwall said she has 'rediscovered' herself through solo music. Picture: Instagram

Jade explained: "I'm glad I took this time actually, because now when I listen back to songs that I wrote off the bat of the group, I listen to them now and I'm like, 'Oh that could kind of be a Little Mix song.'

"So I needed that time to evolve and lean how to write music for myself and what I want to write about, and not just a generic concept."

She said the time she took to discover her style of music has made her a better song writer.

'Angel Of My Dreams' is Jade's first solo song. Picture: Getty

Clearly beaming with pride, Jade said she so excited about 'Angel Of My Dreams' dropping but also said that she feels like she could throw up at the same time. "But overall, very, very excited," she assured Sonny.

Jade's first solo single was co-written by the mastermind behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso', Steph Jones, so we know it's about to be a banger.

In her chat on Capital FM she also teased that Raye's genius has been all over the album... which still has no release date just yet.

JADE's 'Angel Of My Dreams' drops at midnight July 19.

