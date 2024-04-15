Get To Know Sabrina Carpenter From Her Height & Age To Her Boyfriend

15 April 2024, 15:10 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 15:29

Everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter
Everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about pop princess Sabrina Carpenter including her height, age, boyfriend and more.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter is the current 'it girl', opening for music mogul Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour will do that for you, but Sabrina has been making waves in the industry for years so she really is the one to credit for her rise to mega stardom.

She's currently dating Irish actor Barry Keoghan and they are adorable together! In the break from the Eras Tour she took on the Coachella stage, wowing everyone with a performance of her newest single 'Espresso', while Barry looked on adoringly from the crowd.

Her career started out on Disney back in the early 2010s starring as a lead character in Girl Meets World and Adventures in Babysitting, she has since been in films like The Hate You Give, Tall Girl and many more.

The 4 ft 9" pop princess is like a little pocket rocket on stage as she sports iconic fits for every single performance. We know that this girl sing, act and dress but what don't we know? Here's everything you need to know about Sabrina.

Sabrina performed her new song 'Espresso' at Coachella
Sabrina performed her new song 'Espresso' at Coachella. Picture: Getty

How old is Sabrina Carpenter?

At the time of writing Sabrina is 24 years old. She was born on May 11th 1999 making her a Taurus girlie.

Where is Sabrina Carpenter from?

Sabrina is basically a USA girlie through and through since she was born in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, US. However her grandparents are said to have some Austrian and German roots.

How tall is Sabrina Carpenter?

The former Disney star's height is just 4ft 9 inches (1.51 metres). Her tiny height makes her a perfect match for her Irish boyf Barry who is 5ft 6 inches (1.71 metres).

Sabrina was a headliner at Coachella 2024
Sabrina was a headliner at Coachella 2024. Picture: Getty

Has Sabrina Carpenter had plastic surgery?

There are a lot of rumours spiralling online about Sabrina supposedly having plastic surgery but she has not confirmed this. In 2023 a blind item was linked to the singer which claimed a young former Disney star had started getting filler.

TikTok sleuths have taken to the app with conspiracies as to what she has or hasn't had done. On commenter said: "I see eyebrow lift, cheek filler, lip filler, and Botox."

Looking back at photos of the star it does look like she may have gotten some lip filler but of course we aren't plastic surgeons and can't confirm this as a fact!

Sabrina Carpenter Answers Fans Emails

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's sisters?

Sabrina has three older sisters; Cayla Carpenter, Shannon Carpenter and Sarah Carpenter.

Sarah, 27, was in the Disney show Girl Meets World with Sabrina, she played a small role but occasionally had some lines. As well as acting she also practices photography and often takes snaps of her younger pop star sister.

Shannon, 30, is a dancer and choreographer as well as having a strong social media presence. Cayla, 32, who is Sabrina's only half-sister, is a make-up artist and hair stylist.

How is Nancy Cartwright related to Sabrina Carpenter?

The famous Bart Simpson from The Simpsons is voiced by actress Nancy Cartwright who happens to be Sabrina's aunt. In an interview with Wired Sabrina simply answered, "It's my dad's sister" before calling her aunt a "legend".

"She's the voice of Bart Simpson, don't know if you've ever heard of him," she quipped. "And then like also 89 other characters on the Simpsons and a bunch of other shows and like Rufus and Kim Possible and Chuckie in the Rugrats like everything literally. So legend."

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend?

Sabrina has been romantically linked to Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan since December 2023 and although they haven't publicly announced their relationship they have done everything to suggest they are an item.

They have been photographed at various after parties together and Barry is often showing up to support Sabrina at shows. Most recently he was spotted at Coachella 2024 while Sabrina took over the stage.

Barry has been acting since 2011 and has even received an Oscar nom for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's ex-boyfriend?

In 2014 Sabrina dated Good Luck Charlie actor Bradley Steven Perry before calling it quits in 2015.

Later she dated Griffin Gluck who she met on the set of Netflix's Tall Girl. They never addressed their relationship but it's said they ended things during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

And then of course in 2020 it was rumoured that she was dating High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor Joshua Bassett after they were pictured having lunch together and attending BLM protests. This of course put her in a 'love triangle' with Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 3 premiere
Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 3 premiere. Picture: Getty

How many albums does Sabrina Carpenter have?

The 'Nonsense' singer has quite an extensive discography since she has been putting out music since 2012. She has two EP's 'Can't Blame A Girl For Trying' and 'Fruitcake'.

Sabrina has five studio albums, but only one was produced outside of her Disney contract, that is 'Emails I Can't Send' which has been her most popular album release to date.

Sabrina's albums:

  • Emails I Can't Send
  • Singular Act II
  • Singular Act I
  • EVOlution
  • Eyes Wide Open

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have kept their relationship relatively low-key

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Coachella outfits 2024

Taylor Swift's Coachella Outfit Nods To How She Met Travis Kelce

Surprise guests at Coachella 2024 weekend one

Every Coachella Weekend One Surprise Performer From Billie Eilish To Olivia Rodrigo

Anne-Marie shares the first picture of her daughter

Anne-Marie Shares Adorable First Picture Of Her Baby Daughter Seven

MAFS Australia's Lucinda and Timothy have fast become fan favourites.

Are Lucinda Light And Timothy Smith From MAFS Australia Still Together?

TV & Film

Here's what to expect on Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella setlist

What's On Sabrina Carpenter's Coachella Setlist?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits