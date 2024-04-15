Get To Know Sabrina Carpenter From Her Height & Age To Her Boyfriend

Everything you need to know about Sabrina Carpenter. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about pop princess Sabrina Carpenter including her height, age, boyfriend and more.

Sabrina Carpenter is the current 'it girl', opening for music mogul Taylor Swift on the Eras Tour will do that for you, but Sabrina has been making waves in the industry for years so she really is the one to credit for her rise to mega stardom.

She's currently dating Irish actor Barry Keoghan and they are adorable together! In the break from the Eras Tour she took on the Coachella stage, wowing everyone with a performance of her newest single 'Espresso', while Barry looked on adoringly from the crowd.

Her career started out on Disney back in the early 2010s starring as a lead character in Girl Meets World and Adventures in Babysitting, she has since been in films like The Hate You Give, Tall Girl and many more.

The 4 ft 9" pop princess is like a little pocket rocket on stage as she sports iconic fits for every single performance. We know that this girl sing, act and dress but what don't we know? Here's everything you need to know about Sabrina.

Sabrina performed her new song 'Espresso' at Coachella. Picture: Getty

How old is Sabrina Carpenter?

At the time of writing Sabrina is 24 years old. She was born on May 11th 1999 making her a Taurus girlie.

Where is Sabrina Carpenter from?

Sabrina is basically a USA girlie through and through since she was born in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, US. However her grandparents are said to have some Austrian and German roots.

How tall is Sabrina Carpenter?

The former Disney star's height is just 4ft 9 inches (1.51 metres). Her tiny height makes her a perfect match for her Irish boyf Barry who is 5ft 6 inches (1.71 metres).

Sabrina was a headliner at Coachella 2024. Picture: Getty

Has Sabrina Carpenter had plastic surgery?

There are a lot of rumours spiralling online about Sabrina supposedly having plastic surgery but she has not confirmed this. In 2023 a blind item was linked to the singer which claimed a young former Disney star had started getting filler.

TikTok sleuths have taken to the app with conspiracies as to what she has or hasn't had done. On commenter said: "I see eyebrow lift, cheek filler, lip filler, and Botox."

Looking back at photos of the star it does look like she may have gotten some lip filler but of course we aren't plastic surgeons and can't confirm this as a fact!

Who are Sabrina Carpenter's sisters?

Sabrina has three older sisters; Cayla Carpenter, Shannon Carpenter and Sarah Carpenter.

Sarah, 27, was in the Disney show Girl Meets World with Sabrina, she played a small role but occasionally had some lines. As well as acting she also practices photography and often takes snaps of her younger pop star sister.

Shannon, 30, is a dancer and choreographer as well as having a strong social media presence. Cayla, 32, who is Sabrina's only half-sister, is a make-up artist and hair stylist.

How is Nancy Cartwright related to Sabrina Carpenter?

The famous Bart Simpson from The Simpsons is voiced by actress Nancy Cartwright who happens to be Sabrina's aunt. In an interview with Wired Sabrina simply answered, "It's my dad's sister" before calling her aunt a "legend".

"She's the voice of Bart Simpson, don't know if you've ever heard of him," she quipped. "And then like also 89 other characters on the Simpsons and a bunch of other shows and like Rufus and Kim Possible and Chuckie in the Rugrats like everything literally. So legend."

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's boyfriend?

Sabrina has been romantically linked to Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan since December 2023 and although they haven't publicly announced their relationship they have done everything to suggest they are an item.

They have been photographed at various after parties together and Barry is often showing up to support Sabrina at shows. Most recently he was spotted at Coachella 2024 while Sabrina took over the stage.

Barry has been acting since 2011 and has even received an Oscar nom for his performance in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Picture: Getty

Who is Sabrina Carpenter's ex-boyfriend?

In 2014 Sabrina dated Good Luck Charlie actor Bradley Steven Perry before calling it quits in 2015.

Later she dated Griffin Gluck who she met on the set of Netflix's Tall Girl. They never addressed their relationship but it's said they ended things during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

And then of course in 2020 it was rumoured that she was dating High School Musical: The Musical: The Series actor Joshua Bassett after they were pictured having lunch together and attending BLM protests. This of course put her in a 'love triangle' with Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett at 'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' Season 3 premiere. Picture: Getty

How many albums does Sabrina Carpenter have?

The 'Nonsense' singer has quite an extensive discography since she has been putting out music since 2012. She has two EP's 'Can't Blame A Girl For Trying' and 'Fruitcake'.

Sabrina has five studio albums, but only one was produced outside of her Disney contract, that is 'Emails I Can't Send' which has been her most popular album release to date.

Sabrina's albums:

Emails I Can't Send

Singular Act II

Singular Act I

EVOlution

Eyes Wide Open

