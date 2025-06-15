Jessie J powerfully declares she'll beat cancer in emotional Capital Summertime Ball speech

15 June 2025, 23:16

Jessie J gives emotional speech about her breast cancer before performing Living My Best Life
Jessie J gives emotional speech about her breast cancer before performing Living My Best Life. Picture: Shutterstock
Capital FM

By Capital FM

"Today, this show is my last show before I go and beat breast cancer."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jessie J shared a moving speech about her breast cancer journey on stage at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025 before launching into an incredible performance of her latest track 'Living My Best Life'.

Jessie recently shared her diagnosis with the public, saying on Instagram that she had recently been diagnosed with early breast cancer.

Ahead of her Summertime Ball performance, Jessie revealed that she would "disappear for a bit" to have surgery. And while taking to the stage at Wembley in front of 80,000 people, she took the time to share a defiant message.

Jessie J On The Meaning Behind Living My Best Life | Capital's Summertime Ball

"If you know of my career or you don’t, or if you discovered me last week or right now or 15 years ago, you’ll know that I’ve always been an open book, a very honest person, and today, this show is my last show before I go and beat breast cancer," Jessie shared.

"It’s so special to me, you have no idea," she continued. "I feel so proud to be from the UK and to be this honest person; we just say what we feel, and this being my last show before I go and have surgery and all the things is the most special thing.

"And I’m so grateful for this life, for you guys, for my career, my son, my partner, my parents, my family, my band, my crew, my people…"

Jessie J performs at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025
Jessie J performs at Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard 2025. Picture: Shutterstock

On June 4th, Jessie took to Instagram to share her diagnosis. She revealed that her cancer was found early and that she'd actually found out about it before the release of her single ‘No Secrets’, which came out in April this year.

Speaking to her fans in the video shared to Instagram, she said: “I’ve been going a little back and forth a little bit on, should I share it, I want to but there’s lots of opinions outside and knowing that the media are gonna make this way bigger than it needs to be.

"But also knowing I want to share it with my fans and the people that care about me and also I’m a sharer, I’ve always shared everything that I go through in my life."

She continued: “Before ‘No Secrets’ came out, I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word early. Cancer sucks in any form but I’m holding onto the word early, I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period.”

Explaining why she's being so open with her journey, she added: "One, because selfishly I do not talk about it enough. I’m not processing it because I’m working so hard. I also know how much sharing in the past has helped me with other people giving me their love and support and also their own stories. I’m an open book."

We love you Jessie!

