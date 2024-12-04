Why Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan reportedly split

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly "taken a break" from their relationship. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly "taken a break" from their relationship after a year of dating, here's why.

After a year of dating, 'Espresso' singer Sabrina Carpenter, 25, and 'Saltburn' actor Barry Keoghan, 32, have reportedly "taken a break" from their relationship.

Since they went public with their relationship, there have been multiple rumours of them breaking up. However, the speculation has often been proved wrong. The pair were first romantically linked to one another when they were spotted grabbing dinner together in LA last December (2023).

Sabrina and Barry initially crossed paths at a Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023. Sabrina actually cites meeting Barry in her 'Bed Chem' lyrics where she describes what they were wearing.

But now, after a year of red carpet appearances and Barry supporting Sabrina at her shows, the couple appear to have parted ways. Here's why.

Barry and Sabrina at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar after party. Picture: Getty

Why did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan breakup?

According to a People source, Sabrina and Barry have ended their romantic relationship. They said: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

However, the publication did report that neither of Sabrina or Barry's representatives have commented on the claim. This news comes during Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' tour, which Barry has been spotted at. Barry has also been spotted filming for an upcoming project in LA.

Back in August, celebrity gossip and news page DeuxMoi reported the couple had split but a source later told People that the couple’s relationship was "on and off" in general.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at The 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Last month, when Barry appeared on 'The Louis Theroux Podcast', he was asked about his romance with Sabrina to which he said: "All I’m going to say is I’m incredibly blessed. [Sabrina is] such a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented. And, yeah. Pretty special."

He jokingly finished with: “Louis, you got me!”

If and when Sabrina or Barry comment on the breakup claims we will update this page.

