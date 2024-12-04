Why Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan reportedly split

4 December 2024, 11:09

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly "taken a break" from their relationship
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly "taken a break" from their relationship. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have reportedly "taken a break" from their relationship after a year of dating, here's why.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

After a year of dating, 'Espresso' singer Sabrina Carpenter, 25, and 'Saltburn' actor Barry Keoghan, 32, have reportedly "taken a break" from their relationship.

Since they went public with their relationship, there have been multiple rumours of them breaking up. However, the speculation has often been proved wrong. The pair were first romantically linked to one another when they were spotted grabbing dinner together in LA last December (2023).

Sabrina and Barry initially crossed paths at a Givenchy show during Paris Fashion Week in September 2023. Sabrina actually cites meeting Barry in her 'Bed Chem' lyrics where she describes what they were wearing.

But now, after a year of red carpet appearances and Barry supporting Sabrina at her shows, the couple appear to have parted ways. Here's why.

Barry and Sabrina at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar after party
Barry and Sabrina at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar after party. Picture: Getty

Why did Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan breakup?

According to a People source, Sabrina and Barry have ended their romantic relationship. They said: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

However, the publication did report that neither of Sabrina or Barry's representatives have commented on the claim. This news comes during Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short n' Sweet' tour, which Barry has been spotted at. Barry has also been spotted filming for an upcoming project in LA.

Back in August, celebrity gossip and news page DeuxMoi reported the couple had split but a source later told People that the couple’s relationship was "on and off" in general.

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at The 2024 Met Gala
Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter at The 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Last month, when Barry appeared on 'The Louis Theroux Podcast', he was asked about his romance with Sabrina to which he said: "All I’m going to say is I’m incredibly blessed. [Sabrina is] such a strong, independent lady who’s massively talented. And, yeah. Pretty special."

He jokingly finished with: “Louis, you got me!”

If and when Sabrina or Barry comment on the breakup claims we will update this page.

Read more from Capital here:

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Tulisa addresses calling her I'm A Celeb campmates "fake" after social media purge

Tulisa addresses shocking I'm A Celeb campmates diss and social media purge

TV & Film

Meet MAFS UK's Adam Nightingale

Facts About Adam From MAFS UK - Age, Job, Instagram, Where He's From & More

TV & Film

Meet MAFS bride Polly

Who is Polly from MAFS UK? Age, job, weight loss transformation and more

TV & Film

I'm A Celebrity 2024 campmates will start dwindling in numbers now the vote off begins

Who was voted out of I'm A Celebrity 2024?

TV & Film

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: What songs will Taylor play?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist 2024: All 46 Songs Played By Taylor

Taylor Swift

Adam Maxted and Arabella Chi have split after five weeks

Why did Arabella Chi and Adam Maxted split after Love Island All Stars?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

Wicked's Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum reveal Part 2 will include new original songs

TV & Film

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

Wicked cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Wicked Quiz'

TV & Film

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery quiz

Gladiator 2's Paul Mescal and Fred Hechinger take on a chaotic mystery interview

TV & Film

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Perez performances

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances

TV & Film

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch interview each other

Agatha All Along cast reveal their dream musicals, nightmare performances, perfect fan edit songs and more

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Holland’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits