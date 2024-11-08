Gladiator II director reveals why Barry Keoghan dropped out the movie

Over the last two years, Barry Keoghan has gone from being a beloved indie film star to one of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood.

From his iconic and very disturbing role in Saltburn to his highly publicised relationship with Sabrina Carpenter, Barry’s caught the attention of all the hot shots in Tinsel Town.

Ridley Scott who directed the highlight anticipated Gladiator sequel Gladiator II starring Paul Mescal, is no exception. He wanted Barry to take on a villainous role in the follow-up to the Russell Crowe classic, but the Irish actor had to drop out.

Barry Keoghan's career skyrocketed after his role in Saltburn
Barry Keoghan's career skyrocketed after his role in Saltburn. Picture: Alamy

Saltburn aside, if anyone’s seen Barry in the film Killing of a Sacred Deer by Yorgos Lanthimos, you’ll understand why the world has now been robbed of him playing another villain - he just does it so convincingly it’ll leave you with goosebumps.

Speaking to the New York Times, Ridley revealed that it wasn’t his choice for Barry to drop out of the film, and unfortunately, it was due to scheduling issues.

“Barry got locked into Saltburn,” he revealed before going on to complement Emerald Fennell’s work, “I think that’s maybe the best film I’ve seen this year.”

Barry Keoghan starred in Yorgos Lanthimos' film Killing of a Sacred Deer
Barry Keoghan starred in Yorgos Lanthimos' film Killing of a Sacred Deer. Picture: Alamy

Ridley then pays Barry one of the highest compliments the actor could receive, as he compared him to Academy Award winner and just overall acting legend Joaquin Phoenix who played Commodus, the original villain in the first Gladiator film.

“Anyway, Barry is one of the good ones, the same level as Joaquin Phoenix and Paul [Mescal]... Barry is so complex and actually has it under control.”

Ridley seemed to enjoy the challenge of directing Barry, whose quirks aside, has openly discussed his ADHD diagnosis and how that affects his life.

Barry Keoghan has openly spoken about how ADHD
Barry Keoghan has openly spoken about how ADHD. Picture: Alamy

“I know he’s a bit of a challenge, but he’s worth it. Like deciding on Joaquin, it’s worth it,” he told the magazine.

Ridley compared him once again to Joaquin who also has created a name for himself in the industry for being quite difficult to direct.

“With Joaquin, the "difficult" label comes because he gets very open about his vulnerability and his need to feel safe in a space,” film director James Gray told Vulture.

Joaquin Phoenix played Commodus in 2000's Gladiator
Joaquin Phoenix played Commodus in 2000's Gladiator. Picture: Alamy

As for who Barry could have played, it's possible Ridley had him in mind for either Joseph Quinn or Fred Herchinger's characters. The duo play co-emperor's Emperor Geta and Emperor Caracalla and act as the main antagonists in the film.

