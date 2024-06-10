Barry Keoghan Fact File Including Height, Girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter And Ex Alyson Sandro

Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter have been together since 2023. Picture: Getty

Barry Keoghan is fast becoming a household name thanks to Saltburn and, let's be honest, his popstar girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter – here’s everything you need to know about the actor from age, height, nationality, net worth, exes and more.

Barry Keoghan, pronounced ‘KYOH-gan’, is the name definitely heard of by now, whether it's because of the viral movie 2023 film Saltburn which he starred in opposite Jacob Elordi, or the hit series Masters of the Air, which came out in 2024.

Fans of the iconic actor will already know Barry from the Martin McDonough masterpiece, The Banshees of Inisherin and the latest The Batman, where he plays the unseen Arkham Prisoner, aka The Joker.

But maybe for you non-film buffs, Barry's come to your attention in a non-conventional way. After all, he's been making headlines all year because of his adorable relationship with the tiny blonde pop-princess Sabrina Carpenter.

But who is Barry Keoghan, how old is he and does he have a kid? Here’s everything you need to know about the actor from age, height, nationality, net worth, exes and his relationship status with Sabrina Carpenter.

Barry Keoghan starred in Saltburn in 2023. Picture: Alamy

How old is Barry Keoghan?

Barry was born on the 17 October 1992 and is a 31-year-old actor who’s built a strong acting resume for himself from the TV mini-series Chernobyl, 2021 Eternals, Netflix’s Top Boy and most recently, Saltburn and Masters of the Air.

He also starred in Dunkirk as George, opposite Harry Styles.

His star sign is a Libra and there is a high compatibility between that star sign and a Taurus... which is the sign of, you guessed it, Sabrina Carpenter.

Barry Keoghan starred alongside Austin Butler in Masters of the Air. Picture: Alamy

How tall is Barry Keoghan?

Barry is around 5ft 6in; 1.73m according to online reports and luckily for him, his girlfriend Sabrina only measures in at around 1.51m which is 4ft 9inches!

What's Barry Keoghan's nationality?

Barry is from Summerhill in Dublin makin him an Irish actor.

He grew up alongside his brother Eric, spending much of their upbringing in foster homes before being raised by their grandmother and aunt.

He recently confirmed he's in the early stages of making a film about his upbringing.

What's Barry Keoghan's net worth?

Barry Keoghan's estimated net worth is roughly £ 2.5 million ($4 million) according to reports online.

If this figure is anywhere close to true, then Barry's story is incredibly inspiring, considering he was moved from foster home to home, up to 14 times, during his childhood.

Jacob Elordi and Barry Keoghan at the premiere of Saltburn. Picture: Getty

Are Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter together?

We think it's safe to say that Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter are now officially together.

The pair were spotted towards the end of 2023 on dates in and around LA, but it wasn't until the Oscars 2024 that they appeared on a red carpet together and then again at the MET Gala.

Most recently, however, it seems like the pair decided to become 'official' in the most dramatic way humanly possible, by starring together as lovers in Sabrina's latest music video for her single 'Please Please Please.'

You can check out their entire relationship timeline here.

Who is Barry Keoghan’s ex-girlfriend and baby mother?

Prior to his current global success, Barry was with Scottish dentist and orthopaedic therapist Alyson Kierans (Formerly Sandro) between 2021 to 2023 where after nearly three years and a child, the tabloids reported their break up in July 2023.

The relationship saw Barry through the most important years of his acting career where he was coming off the back of Eternals and filming the likes of Banshees of Inisherin, Saltburn and The Batman.

According to a source with the tabloids, Barry and Alyson decided to end things because they had grown apart. But there were rumours that Barry's fame and success and resulting partying habits were what caused problems between them.

Barry Keoghan and girlfriend Alyson reportedly broke up in 2023. Picture: Getty

Whilst Barry doesn't have a bad word to say about Alyson, stating in a 2024 interview with GQ, that “She’s [Alyson] done a great job and she’s an incredible mother.”

Alyson has most recently been noted liking Instagram comments that may have called out Barry on avoiding fatherly duties whilst praising her on raising their son solo.

Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro were together for three years. Picture: Getty

Does Barry Keoghan have a kid?

Yes, in 2022 Barry and his partner at the time Alyson welcomed a little baby boy into the world, named Brando.

Speaking to GQ, Barry revealed that, at the time he had been filming Saltburn and “They gave me a day off,” he claimed in the video, laughing. “Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings—boom!”

“It was probably the best time of my life, to be quite fair. Havin’ a baby boy, and leadin’ a movie. It was the best time of my life, I must say—yeah.”

Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro's son is named Brando. Picture: Instagram: @alyson_kierans

You can see the similarities between Brando and Barry, especially when it comes to those piercing blue eyes.

The actor continued to say in the interview, “I feel a responsibility. I feel an enormous amount of pressure, which is good. And I can’t get the little boy off my mind. It’s beautiful. Y’know, it’s crazy, but when he looks at you, you feel like the most important person in the world."

"That’s the effect he has on me. He smiles at you and you’re like, Wow. You’re smiling at me like that? I don’t deserve that, but anyways, thanks.”

