Who is Ross Lynch dating? The Driver Era star shuts down false girlfriend rumours

6 November 2024, 12:39

Why did Ross Lynch and Jaz Sinclair split? The Driver Era star wants everyone to know the real status of his love life.

Ross Lynch has set the record straight on his love life after hearing completely false rumours about who he's dating.

Ever since Ross Lynch first rose to fame on Austin & Ally, people have been invested in his love life. In 2015, he dated Australian actress Courtney Eaton. More recently, Ross was in a relationship with his Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Jaz Sinclair but they quietly split last year. Neither Ross nor Jaz have publicly commented on the breakup.

Now, Ross has opened up about the rumours surrounding his love life and made clear who he's actually dating now.

Who is Ross Lynch's girlfriend?

Ross Lynch and Jazz Sinclair do Bruno Mars challenge

In a new interview with Capital Buzz, Ross' brother, and The Driver Era bandmate, Rock Lynch asked him: "What's the wildest rumour that you've heard about yourself that you'd like to set the record straight on?"

Ross then immediately chimed in with an anecdote about his love life. He said: "Bro, I was in the bar with Boston the other night and I was, you know, flirtin' away. Having some fun. He comes up to me and he's like, 'Bro, Jocelyn (his girlfriend) said you had a girlfriend. It's all over the internet.'"

Making clear that he's currently single, Ross then added: "And I was like, 'Definitely don't.' He was just curious. He asked me and I was like, 'No, I don't.' I always think that's interesting because he's literally family. "

This isn't the first time that Ross has shut down false rumours about his love life. In 2023, videos went viral on TikTok suggesting that Ross dated his Austin & Ally co-star Raini Rodriguez. Appearing on Main Pod Girl in 2023, Ross said: "I feel like the craziest rumour ever was that people thought that Raini and I were romantic at one point."

He added: "It's like a hilarious joke between me and the Austin & Ally cast now because she's just like so much my sister that it's hilarious. Raini and I, it's just like a hilarious assumption to make because it's so far from our actual relationship, the dynamics of our relationship."

So there we have it. Ross is single and her never dated Raini!

