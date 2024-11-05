Sabrina's Gavin Leatherwood criticises controversial ending to the show

5 November 2024, 16:34

Sabrina's Gavin Leatherwood criticises controversial ending to the show
Sabrina's Gavin Leatherwood criticises controversial ending to the show. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,Netflix
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was originally supposed to have a completely different ending.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Gavin Leatherwood has opened up about the Netflix show's controversial ending and said he understands why fans weren't "happy" with it. He also revealed they never "planned" for it to end that way.

As soon as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuted on Netflix, it immediately became one of the most popular series on the platform. Fans fell in love with Kiernan Shipka's take on Sabrina Spellman. However, when the show ended in 2020, some viewers were left disappointed with the ending after Netflix decided not to go ahead with season 5.

Now, Nicholas Scratch actor Gavin Leatherwood has revealed what he actually thought about the divisive ending.

How did Chilling Adventures of Sabrina end?

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4 | Official Trailer

As a reminder, CAOS ended with Sabrina choosing to sacrifice herself in order to trap The Void and save mankind. As Nick was unable to cope with Sabrina's death, he went swimming in the Sea of Sorrows and drowned. The show then finished with Sabrina and Nick reuniting in the afterlife, spending eternity together in The Sweet Hereafter.

Discussing the ending on the Zach Sang Show, Gavin said: "I know the internet wasn't happy with it. It was kind of a weird ending. We weren't planning for that as the ending. COVID was just starting right as we were ending filming Part 4. Kiernan was super sick. We didn't know what it was. It lasted for two weeks and then I got sick."

Expanding further, Gavin added that they thought there would be another season while filming. He said: "We didn't know that that was going to be the ending for sure. And then it was a kind of weird, dark ending where I sacrificed myself to be with her which is...I don't know."

He ended by saying: "It was such an odd time."

How was Chilling Adventures of Sabrina supposed to end?

Speaking to Deadline in 2021, CAOS showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Part 4 was originally meant to end with a scene where Aunt Zelda hatched a plan to bring Sabrina back to life. However, Netflix asked to remove it.

Roberto said: "One thing Netflix asked me to do, which I happily did, was to cut a scene from the last episode after we knew the show was ending because they didn’t want to give fans false hope that the story would continue."

Roberto later posted the original ending on his Instagram page and you can watch it above.

What did you think of the ending?

Read more Capital Buzz news here:

WATCH: The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch Interview Each Other | The Driver Era

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

Latest TV & Film News

Kristina and Kieran were paired by the experts in MAFS UK 2024

MAFS UK fans point out major clue that Kristina and Kieran might've split

Alex has revealed his relationship status on Instagram

MAFS UK Alex confirms he and Holly are back together after on-screen split

Barry Keoghan "sickened" by being called a "deadbeat dad"

Barry Keoghan "sickened" by "deadbeat dad" label since dating Sabrina Carpenter

MAFS' Sacha Jones has revealed scenes were cut to protect Ross on the show

MAFS UK’s Sacha claims show cut conversations to 'protect Ross' and his reputation'

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place creators explain why there aren't many original characters in the reboot

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place creators defend lack of original characters in reboot following criticism
Wizards Beyond Waverly Place release time: Here's when each episode comes out

Wizards Beyond Waverly Place episode 10 release time: Here's when the next episode comes out
MAFS UK 2024 is set to wrap up in November

When does MAFS UK 2024 end? Final episode dates and times revealed

Are MAFS UK's Luke and Amy still together?

Are Luke and Amy from MAFS UK 2024 still together?

MAFS UK's Amy defends Luke 'ambush'

MAFS UK's Amy reveals surprising unaired comment by Luke to defend 'ambush'

What time is MAFS on tonight?

What time is MAFS UK on tonight? Here's when the next episode comes out

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Zendaya and Tom Hollands’s complete relationship timeline - how they met to where they are now
Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits