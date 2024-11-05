Sabrina's Gavin Leatherwood criticises controversial ending to the show

By Sam Prance

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was originally supposed to have a completely different ending.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina's Gavin Leatherwood has opened up about the Netflix show's controversial ending and said he understands why fans weren't "happy" with it. He also revealed they never "planned" for it to end that way.

As soon as Chilling Adventures of Sabrina debuted on Netflix, it immediately became one of the most popular series on the platform. Fans fell in love with Kiernan Shipka's take on Sabrina Spellman. However, when the show ended in 2020, some viewers were left disappointed with the ending after Netflix decided not to go ahead with season 5.

Now, Nicholas Scratch actor Gavin Leatherwood has revealed what he actually thought about the divisive ending.

How did Chilling Adventures of Sabrina end?

As a reminder, CAOS ended with Sabrina choosing to sacrifice herself in order to trap The Void and save mankind. As Nick was unable to cope with Sabrina's death, he went swimming in the Sea of Sorrows and drowned. The show then finished with Sabrina and Nick reuniting in the afterlife, spending eternity together in The Sweet Hereafter.

Discussing the ending on the Zach Sang Show, Gavin said: "I know the internet wasn't happy with it. It was kind of a weird ending. We weren't planning for that as the ending. COVID was just starting right as we were ending filming Part 4. Kiernan was super sick. We didn't know what it was. It lasted for two weeks and then I got sick."

Expanding further, Gavin added that they thought there would be another season while filming. He said: "We didn't know that that was going to be the ending for sure. And then it was a kind of weird, dark ending where I sacrificed myself to be with her which is...I don't know."

He ended by saying: "It was such an odd time."

How was Chilling Adventures of Sabrina supposed to end?

Speaking to Deadline in 2021, CAOS showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that Part 4 was originally meant to end with a scene where Aunt Zelda hatched a plan to bring Sabrina back to life. However, Netflix asked to remove it.

Roberto said: "One thing Netflix asked me to do, which I happily did, was to cut a scene from the last episode after we knew the show was ending because they didn’t want to give fans false hope that the story would continue."

Roberto later posted the original ending on his Instagram page and you can watch it above.

What did you think of the ending?

