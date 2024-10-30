Woman of the Hour's viral parking lot scene praised for how terrifyingly "accurate" it is

Woman of the Hour's viral parking lot scene praised for how terrifyingly "accurate" it is. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Netflix's Woman of the Hour depicts stalking and harassment in a chillingly accurate way.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix viewers are praising Woman of the Hour for how accurate and relatable its terrifying viral parking lot scene is.

Earlier this month, Woman of the Hour debuted on Netflix to critical acclaim. Directed by Anna Kendrick, the film tells the true story of The Dating Game contestant Sheryl Bradshaw who unknowingly chooses serial killer Rodney Alcala as her date. The film explores the stories of Rodney's victims and how long it took for him to get caught by police.

One scene in particular involving Sheryl (Anna Kendrick) and Rodney (Daniel Zovatto) has gone viral online. Women are now urging people to watch the scene based on how true it is to their own experiences of street harassment.

Watch Netflix’s Woman of the Hour trailer

After Sheryl picks Rodney as her date on The Dating Game, the pair go out for drinks to get to know each other better but things take a sudden turn when Sheryl playfully teases Rodney. His demeanour switches and Sheryl decides to leave. However, Rodney insists on walking with her to her car and asks for Sheryl's number in the parking lot.

This is where the scene starts. Rodney realises Sheryl has given him a fake number and he threatens Sheryl under his breath. Getting anxious, Sheryl then tries to walk quickly away from Rodney but you can see him following her in the background. He almost attacks Sheryl but flees when a group of people appears in the parking lot.

Netflix have since shared the scene directly to X/Twitter and it's since gone viral because people can't get over how real it feels. One person tweeted: "this scene was genuinely so good because of how viscerally terrifying it was and unfortunately, how relatable."

Another added: "Every woman has a story like this. Every. Woman."

this scene was genuinely so good because of how viscerally terrifying it was and unfortunately, how relatable https://t.co/ontZVm3cDS — eloise bridgerton's attorney (@shimulacra) October 25, 2024

men will never understand the terror of just trying to exist in peace https://t.co/Egkt6RYrwR — sammie (@sammie_schwartz) October 26, 2024

Wow that was absolutely terrifying 😰 https://t.co/L8zAK3aFPn — Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) October 25, 2024

Every woman has a story like this. Every. Woman. A time when a man has walked close behind them at night, or pushed for their number, or moved in to be "affectionate" despite palpable discomfort. As my husband just said watching this scene, "it's scary being a woman, isn't it?" https://t.co/3Sgiuc14Tg — Catherine Drake (@catherinerdrake) October 22, 2024

Thankfully, Sheryl was not physically harmed by Rodney. However, when she reported what happened to police, they failed to look into it further and Rodney went on to murder many other women before eventually being caught the following year.

Read more from Capital Buzz here:

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.