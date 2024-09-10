The Perfect Couple's Dakota Fanning Reveals How They Made Abby's Pregnant Bump So Realistic

The Perfect Couple's Dakota Fanning Reveals How They Made Abby's Pregnant Bump So Realistic. Picture: Netflix

By Sam Prance

Is Dakota Fanning pregnant in The Perfect Couple? Here's how they made her pregnancy bump look so convincing.

So you watched The Perfect Couple on Netflix and were left wondering if you missed Dakota Fanning being pregnant? Well, despite the fact that Abby's pregnancy bump in the TV show is very realistic, Dakota wasn't actually pregnant in real life.

The Perfect Couple on Netflix tells the dramatic story of husband-and-wife-to-be Amelia and Benji. They're all set to have a picture perfect wedding when suddenly one of their guests is killed and everyone becomes a suspect. In the show, Dakota Fanning plays Benji's gossipy and shallow sister-in-law who enjoys every aspect of Benji's family's affluent lifestyle.

Abby also happens to be pregnant in the miniseries, and one particular scene where Abby is lounging by the pool in a bikini with her bump on show has shocked fans with how lifelike it looks.

Now, Dakota has revealed how they made her bump look so real.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her bump in the pool scene, Dakota said: "It was an amazing prosthetic. I didn’t wear that one all the time — there was a different one that I wore under clothes — but there was no way she was going to wear a one-piece at the pool. It had to be a bikini and you had to see the belly. But we really had to get it right."

She then explained: "It was the most amazing thing I’d ever seen. And it wasn’t a glued-on situation, I put it on like a corset so it wrapped around my whole body and tied in the back. I was laying there so you never saw my back; it was just so seamless from every side. It’s wild."

Dakota revealed that it was so convincing that her colleagues couldn't stop looking at it: "People on set that day were staring at me a ton and then apologising for staring. Nobody could believe that thing. I loved it."

Dakota has also posted some behind the scenes pictures on Instagram where the bump still looks real.

As for how the bump changed her performance, Dakota told Vanity Fair: "Well, the funny thing is I say, 'Oh, she’s the person that holds her stomach a lot.' One thing I will say: wearing that belly, it almost feels like there’s nowhere else for your hands to go. So some of that just came naturally; you do just find yourself doing that and not really realising."

Describing Abby specifically, Dakota said: "She’s also just that girl who holds her stomach a lot when she’s pregnant. That’s kind of a vibe. I’m not saying that’s positive or negative…it’s just a vibe. She is the personification of that vibe."

Petition for Netflix to release a full behind the scenes video of how the bump was created!

