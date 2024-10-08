Billie Eilish says she wishes people didn’t know about her sexuality or dating life

Billie Eilish opens up about wishing people didn't know anything about her sexuality or dating life. Picture: Sarah Morris/WireImage, Mark Von Holden/NBC via Getty Images

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Over the past few years, Billie Eilish has shared glimpses into her personal relationships and has spoken candidly about her sexuality.

She's been lauded by fans for her refreshing honesty and straight-to-the-point remarks, but she has now shared that she wishes no one knew anything about her personal life. And she says she won't be talking about it publicly ever again.

In a new profile with Vogue, titled 'Billie Eilish Has Grown Up', Billie opened up about the way her comments – regarding her sexuality, in particular – are often 'blown up into the biggest news of the whole world'.

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford went public with their previous relationship. Picture: Getty

"I wish no one knew anything about my sexuality or anything about my dating life. Ever, ever, ever,” Billie said, with the Vogue profile noting she showed 'visible frustration'.

“And I hope that they never will again. And I’m never talking about my sexuality ever again. And I’m never talking about who I’m dating ever again."

In the past, Billie has shared glimpses into her relationships with Brandon "Q" Adams and The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford.

She's also previously opened up about her past relationships in general, too. In an interview with Lana Del Rey for Interview Magazine, Billie revealed: "I’ve never been dumped, and also, I’ve never been broken up with. I’ve only done the breaking up."

Other than that, she's been fairly private about the specific details of her love life.

Billie Eilish says she and Finneas record music in very unusual places

And as for her sexuality? Billie's addressed it quite a few times over the past few years – and it hasn't necessarily been on her own terms or at her own pace.

In a 2024 interview with Rolling Stone, Billie shared: "I was never planning on talking about my sexuality ever, in a million years. It’s really frustrating to me that it came up."

Back in 2021, Billie ended up addressing 'queerbaiting' allegations following the release of her 'Lost Cause' music video. In an interview with Elle, she was asked about the scrutiny surrounding who she dates and what she wears, replying: "Or my sexuality! Like, oh yeah, that’s everyone else’s business, right? No."

In 2023, she opened up to Variety about being attracted to girls, saying: "I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well. I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real."

Some people interpreted this as Billie coming out, and she was asked about it again on the red carpet for Variety's Hitmakers event.

A queer reporter asked if Billie had meant to "come out" in the story. Billie said: "No I didn’t. But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious’? I didn’t realise people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist’? I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh I guess I came out today.’ OK cool."

Writing on Instagram after the video went viral, Billie wrote: "Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters i like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares."

Addressing the situation in the same 2024 Rolling Stone interview mentioned above, she added: "I know everybody’s been thinking this about me for years and years, but I’m only figuring out myself now."

Billie Eilish previously opened up about how she 'never planned' to speak about her sexuality publicly. Picture: Getty

"I guess I also underestimate that things I say will be blown up into the biggest news of the whole world," she told Vogue, with the profile referencing another previous interview with Rolling Stone in which Billie opened up about self-pleasure and her appreciation for the female body.

“That’s so unnatural,” she added. "We’re all babies. We’re all little kids growing up and learning ourselves."

Read more about Billie Eilish here:

Agatha All Along Cast Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.