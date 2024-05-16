Billie Eilish Explains The Real Meaning Behind Her 'Lunch' Lyrics

16 May 2024, 20:17 | Updated: 16 May 2024, 20:18

Billie Eilish shares snippet of new song from Hit Me Hard and Soft

Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

What are Billie Eilish's Lunch lyrics about? Here's what Billie's said about the meaning behind the song.

Billie Eilish has opened up about the meaning behind her 'Lunch' lyrics and how the song helped her embrace her sexuality.

When Billie Eilish announced her new album, 'Hit Me Hard and Soft', she revealed that she wouldn't be dropping any singles ahead of the project. However, she didn't say anything about snippets. In April, Billie surprised fans at Coachella by joining Lana Del Rey as a guest. She then debuted clips of songs from her new album during DJ sets throughout the weekend.

Immediately, Billie's new song 'Lunch' broke the internet. Now it's out and Billie has revealed what the song means to her.

Who are Billie Eilish's 'Lunch' lyrics about?

Billie Eilish Lunch lyrics: The meaning explained
Billie Eilish Lunch lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: Monica Schipper/FilmMagic, Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage

Not only does 'Lunch' sound like a smash hit but it's also Billie's most explicitly queer song to date. In the song, Billie sings: "I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one / And I can never get enough / I could buy her so much stuff / It's a craving, not a crush."

In the second verse, Billie adds: "She's takin' pictures in the mirror / Oh my God, her skin's so clear / Tell her, "Bring that over here" / You need a seat? I'll volunteer / Now she's smiling ear to ear / She's the headlights, I'm the deer."

Discussing the meaning behind 'Lunch' with Rolling Stone, Billie said: "That song was actually part of what helped me become who I am, to be real. I wrote some of it before even doing anything with a girl, and then wrote the rest after."

Billie then continued to say: "I’ve been in love with girls for my whole life, but I just didn’t understand - until, last year, I realised I wanted my face in a vagina."

Billie is yet to say if anyone in particular inspired the song.

LUNCH (Preview)

Billie has never explicitly labelled her sexuality but she did open up to Variety in late 2023 about being attracted to girls. She said: "I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."

Later on Instagram, Billie clarified: "i like boys and girls". Billie also asked people to "leave [her] alone" with questions about her sexuality after she was asked about coming out on Variety's red carpet.

It appears that Billie now feels comfortable to address more aspects of her sexuality in her music.

Billie Eilish - 'Lunch' lyrics

INTRO
Oh-mm

CHORUS
I could eat that girl for lunch
Yeah, she dances on my tongue
Tastes like she might be the one
And I could never get enough
I could buy her so much stuff
It's a cravin', not a crush, huh
Call me when you're there
Said, "I bought you something rare"
And I left it under "Claire"
So now she's comin' up the stairs
So I'm pullin' up a chair
And I'm puttin' up my hair

VERSE 1
Baby, I think you were made for me
Somebody write down the recipe
Been trying hard not to overeat
You're just so sweet
I'll run a shower for you like you want
Clothеs on the counter for you, try 'em on
If I'm allowеd, I'll help you take 'em off
Huh

CHORUS
I could eat that girl for lunch
Yeah, she dances on my tongue
Tastes like she might be the one
And I could never get enough
I could buy her so much stuff
It's a cravin', not a crush, huh

POST-CHORUS
I just wanna get her off, oh
Oh
Oh, oh
Oh

VERSE 2
She's takin' pictures in the mirror
Oh my God, her skin's so clear
Tell her, "Bring that over here"
You need a seat? I'll volunteer
Now she's smiling ear to ear
She's the headlights, I'm the deer

BRIDGE
I've said it all before, but I'll say it again
I'm interested in more than just being friends
I don't wanna break it, just want it to bend
Do you know how to bend?

CHORUS
I could eat that girl for lunch
She dances on my tongue
I know it's just a hunch
But she might be the one

OUTRO
I could
Eat that girl for lunch
Yeah, she
Tastes like she might be the one
I could, I could
Eat that girl for lunch
Yeah, she, yeah, she
Tastes like she might be the one

