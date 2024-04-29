Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour: Ticket Prices, Presale Codes, Dates And Setlist

By Sam Prance

How to get a Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour presale code and everything else you need to know about tickets.

Billie Eilish is back and she's just announced her Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour. We're here to give you all the info you need to see her live.

As soon as Billie Eilish announced her third album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft', fans have been patiently waiting for her to reveal if she's going on tour. To date, Billie has headlined six critically acclaimed tours with the Happier Than Ever Tour ending in April 2023. Since then, Billie has topped the charts with 'What Was I Made For?' and now a whole new era is upon us.

Of course, fans are desperate to see Billie live again – and they're in luck! In a new Instagram photo, Billie has now confirmed the tour alongside a huge list of dates and cities.

So, when do tickets for Billie's tour go on sale? Is there a presale code? How much do tickets cost? Below is an extensive breakdown of everything you need to know.

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour presale codes: How to find a presale code for your country

Tickets for Billie's Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour will go on sale on general sale on May 3rd – and yes, there will be several presales.

Presales for tickets will begin on April 30th, through to May 1st. Per Billie's Instagram post, fans will be alerted via email for the presales in their country.

Similar to the Happier Than Ever Tour, there will likely be a Citi Verified Fan Presale in the US and an O2 Priority Presale in the UK. It's also possible that there will be separate Live Nation and fan presales.

American Express card members will also have early access to a limited supply of tickets when using an AMEX card to buy tickets.

To give yourself the best chance of getting tickets, we recommend signing up to Billie's mailing list to get any presale information as soon as it becomes available.

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour ticket prices: How much will the tickets be?

There are currently no confirmed prices for Billie's Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour yet.

Prices for Billie's last arena tour ranged from £47 to £99 in the UK with standing tickets costing £76. If Billie is playing arenas again, our guess is that the tickets will be a bit more expensive now that she has more music out but there probably won't be too much in it.

As for US prices for Billie's last tour, tickets were between $41 and $151.

Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour dates: When is Billie Eilish going on tour in 2024?

Billie's Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour will begin in September 2024, and run through until July 2025. She'll start the tour in Canada, before heading to the U.S.. She'll kick off the 2025 shows in Australia, and then round it all out with a huge run of shows across Europe.

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour locations: What cities will Billie Eilish play in?

Here's the full list of cities and dates Billie has announced for the Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour so far:

Sept 29 - Québec, QC

Oct 1 - Toronto, ON

Oct 2 - Toronto, ON

Oct 4 - Baltimore, MD

Oct 5 - Philadelphia, PA

Oct 7 - Detroit, MI

Oct 9 - Newark, NJ

Oct 11 - Boston, MA

Oct 13 - Pittsburgh, PA

Oct 16 - New York, NY

Oct 17 - New York, NY

Oct 18 - New York, NY

Nov 2 - Atlanta, GA

Nov 3 - Atlanta, GA

Nov 6 - Nashville, TN

Nov 8 - Cincinnati, OH

Nov 10 - Saint Paul, MN

Nov 11 - Saint Paul, MN

Nov 13 - Chicago, IL

Nov 14 - Chicago, IL

Nov 16 - Kansas City, MO

Nov 17 - Omaha, NE

Nov 19 - Denver, CO

Nov 20 - Denver, CO

Dec 3 - Vancouver, BC

Dec 5 - Seattle, WA

Dec 6 - Seattle, WA

Dec 8 - Portland, OR

Dec 10 - San Jose, CA

Dec 11 - San Jose, CA

Dec 13 - Glendale, AZ

Dec 15 - Los Angeles, CA

Dec 16 - Los Angeles, CA

Dec 17 - Los Angeles, CA

Feb 18 - Brisbane, AU

Feb 19 - Brisbane, AU

Feb 21 - Brisbane, AU

Feb 22 - Brisbane, AU

Feb 24 - Sydney, AU

Feb 25 - Sydney, AU

Feb 27 - Sydney, AU

Feb 28 - Sydney, AU

Mar 4 - Melbourne, AU

Mar 5 - Melbourne, AU

Mar 7 - Melbourne, AU

Mar 8 - Melbourne, AU

Apr 23 - Stockholm, SE

Apr 24 - Stockholm, SE

Apr 26 - Oslo, NO

Apr 28 - Copenhagen, DK

Apr 29 - Copenhagen, DK

May 2 - Hannover, DE

May 4 - Amsterdam, NL

May 5 - Amsterdam, NL

May 7 - Amsterdam, NL

May 9 - Berlin, DE

May 29 - Cologne, DE

May 30 - Cologne, DE

June 1 - Prague, CZ

June 3 - Kraków, PL

June 4 - Kraków, PL

June 6 - Vienna AT

June 8 - Bologna, IT

June 10 - Paris, FR

June 11 - Paris, FR

June 14 - Barcelona, ES

June 15 - Barcelona, ES

July 7 - Glasgow, UK

July 8 - Glasgow, UK

July 10 - London, UK

July 11 - London, UK

July 13 - London, UK

July 14 - London, UK

July 16 - London, UK

July 17 - London, UK

July 19 - Manchester, UK

July 20 - Manchester, UK

July 22 - Manchester, UK

July 23 - Manchester, UK

July 26 - Dublin, IE

July 27 - Dublin, IE

Billie Eilish Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour setlist: What songs will she play?

Billie's tours tend to favour her new albums so there's a good chance we'll hear all 10 tracks from 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' as well as 'What Was I Made For?' and fan favourites from her previous projects.

We likely won't know the full setlist until Billie plays her first show.

