24 April 2024, 14:05

Sabrina Carpenter New Album: Release Date, Tracklist, Collabs, Theories And News About SC6. Picture: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic, Timothy Norris/Getty Images for Coachella
Sam Prance

By Sam Prance

Is 'Espresso' the start of a new Sabrina Carpenter era? Here's everything Sabrina Carpenter has said about SC6.

She's working late 'cause she's a singer but is Sabrina Carpenter releasing a new album and, if so, when does it come out?

After years of hard work, Sabrina Carpenter has officially reached main pop girlie status. Her last album 'Emails I Can't Send' debuted to instant critical acclaim and it's since spawned two chart smashes: 'Nonsense' and 'Feather'. Not to mention, Sabrina's new single 'Espresso' is now her first Top 10 hit in the US and UK. It's a great time to be a carpenter.

Is Sabrina Carpenter about to drop her next album though? Here's everything we know about Sabrina's next project including the release date, tracklist, collaborators and everything she's teased about her upcoming music so far.

Sabrina Carpenter reveals her fave ‘Nonsense’ outro

Is Sabrina Carpenter releasing a new album?

Yes. Sabrina is yet to announce anything but she's been quietly working on music since 2023. Speaking to Cosmopolitan in March, Sabrina said: "I’m trying to really take this experience in before moving on to the next thing…but I’ve been working on the next thing for a minute."

She added: "I’m starting to feel like I’ve outgrown the songs I’m singing, which is always an exciting feeling because I think that means the next chapter is right around the corner."

With 'Feather' wrapping up the 'Emails I Can't Send' era, it appears that 'Espresso' might be the lead single from Sabrina's sixth (!) album and her second with Island records.

You can even hear what sounds like a snippet of another single at the end of the 'Espresso' music video.

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Official Video)

When is Sabrina Carpenter releasing a new album?

As it stands, Sabrina is yet to announce any release date for her new album. However, with 'Espresso' already out and on its way to becoming the song of the summer, we imagine it won't be too long before there's an album to accompany it.

After stealing the show at the MTV VMAs pre-show in 2023, could Sabrina be making her debut on the VMAs main stage in 2024 with an album release to accompany it? If so, Sabrina may potentially drop a new album later this summer/early autumn.

Bookmark this page and we'll let you know as soon as Sabrina announces anything.

When is Sabrina Carpenter releasing a new album? Picture: Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

What is Sabrina Carpenter's new album called?

Sabrina is yet to say anything official about the name of her new album. However, it's possible she's still deciding it. Talking to Interview in February, Sabrina said: "The name of my album comes through a miracle somewhere in the universe, and it usually comes the day before I have to turn in the whole thing, but I like to think I’ll get better at that as time goes on.

'Eyes Wide Open', 'Evolution', 'Singular Act I', 'Singular Act II', 'Emails I Can't Send'...what's next?

What is Sabrina Carpenter's new album tracklist?

For the time being, no tracks have officially been confirmed for Sabrina Carpenter's sixth album. However, it's possible that 'Espresso' will be included.

Sabrina didn't reveal the tracklist for 'Emails I Can't Send' until the week before it dropped so it may be a while before she unveils her next one.

What is Sabrina Carpenter's new album tracklist? Picture: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella

Who has Sabrina Carpenter worked with on her new album?

Sabrina co-wrote 'Espresso' with her longterm collaborators Amy Allen, Steph Jones and Julian Bunetta who've previously worked on her songs including 'Nonsense', 'Feather' and 'Vicious'. We imagine that all three artists will feature on the project.

As for other collaborators on the album, Sabrina is yet to say anything but she's been spotted back in the studio with Amy Allen and Julia Michaels ('Because I Liked a Boy'). Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez producer Ian Kirkpatrick was also there.

On top of that, fans think that Jack Antonoff could be on the LP after he shared a meme with Sabrina edited in alongside artists he's previously work with (Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey). Sabrina's also appeared on his Instagram recently.

Elsewhere, Sabrina's been spotted with Billie Eilish's brother and producer Finneas recently so it's possible he could be working with Sabrina too.

As for the vibe of her upcoming music, Sabrina told Interview: “I feel a lot freer and more excited about what I’m making now because I’ve realised that genre isn’t necessarily the most important thing. It’s about honesty and authenticity and whatever you gravitate towards."

She continued: "There were a lot of genres in my last album, and I like to think I’ll continue that throughout writing music."

Bring on SC6!

Sabrina Carpenter breaks down her favourite lyrics

Sabrina Carpenter Breaks Down Her Favourite Lyrics

