Is Billie Eilish Going On Tour In 2024?

Is Billie Eilish going on tour with her third studio album? Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Billie Eilish just announced her third album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' is coming out in May 2024, but is she taking her new music on tour? Here's what we know.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Since September 2023, Billie Eilish has been teasing fans about new music and now she has officially announced that her third studio album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' is coming out May 17th 2024.

2024 has been a massive year for Billie already as she made history with her second Oscar win, as well as taking home 'Song Of The Year' at the Grammys. And now the 22-year-old singer songwriter is adding an album release to her list of 2024 accomplishments.

Billie concluded her 'Happier Than Ever' tour in April 2023 and it seems that from the moment she stepped off of the stage fans have been willing her to go on tour again.

Now that she has new music ready, will a tour follow? Here's what we know.

Billie Eilish's last performance was at the 2024 Oscars. Picture: Getty

Will Billie Eilish be going on tour with her new album 'Hit Me Hard And Soft'?

Billie is yet to reveal whether or not she is taking her new album on tour, but it's likely that she will. What she has revealed is that she won't be doing any single releases ahead of the new album's drop.

When she announced the album on her Insta she said that she's "not doing singles" because she wants to "give it to you all at once".

The 'Lost Cause' singer went on tour for her first two albums 'When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?' and 'Happier Than Ever', so it's highly likely that she'll also being taking this album on tour.

Billie pulled out all the stops for the promotional campaign of 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' so we'd be surprised if she dropped the album without news of a tour to follow it.

She teased the new album with billboards across the world that featured big blue text, reading things like "do you know how to bend?" and "she's in the headlights", which we assume are lyrics from her new music.

To make sure the whole world was ready for the album announcement she also pulled an Instagram stunt where she added all of her following to her 'close friends list'. This peaked people's curiosity and boosted her following count, when she first did this she had 111 million followers and on the day she announced her new album she had 120 million.

The entire album comes out on May 17th and we'll be looking for any clues before then, or after, that point to Billie going on tour this year. And as soon as we know, we'll update this page!

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.