Did Billie Eilish Win An Oscar 2024?

11 March 2024, 08:15

Billie Eilish and Finneas won their second Oscar
Billie Eilish and Finneas won their second Oscar. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

It was a special night for Billie Eilish and Finneas at the Oscars 2024 – here’s what they won.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Musical sibling powerhouse Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell had a successful night at the Oscars 2024, thanks to their contribution to the Barbie soundtrack with their song ‘What Was I Made For?’.

Billie and her brother have previously won for their Bond song ‘No Time to Die’ in 2022 and now they’re the youngest two-time winners in the history of the Oscars.

Let’s just remind you before we dive into their achievements; Billie and Finneas are just 22 and 26 respectively.

What Oscar did Billie Eilish win in 2024? Here’s everything you need to know.

Billie Eilish at the Vanity Fair Oscar party
Billie Eilish at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Picture: Getty

What Oscar did Billie Eilish win 2024?

Billie and Finneas won Best Original Song for ‘What Was I Made For’, which was part of the incredible Barbie soundtrack.

The duo put on a heartfelt performance of the song too while on a pink, low-lit stage which span toward the audience. Finneas played the piano while above them an orchestra provided the tear-jerking melody.

Another Barbie track was up for the award; ‘I’m Just Ken’ by Mark Robson and Andrew Wyatt which Ryan Gosling performed earlier on in the night much to the delight of the star-studded audience including his co-stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and director Greta Gerwig.

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish won Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars
Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish won Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars. Picture: Getty

Has Billie Eilish won an Oscar?

Billie now has two Oscars to her name, both for Best Original Song, the first for the 2022 Bond movie No Time To Die and the second for ‘What Was I Made For’, which was her and brother Finneas’ contribution to the Barbie soundtrack.

Their wins have made them the youngest two-time winners in Oscar history, with Billie, 22, the youngest and Finneas believed to be the second youngest dual winner at 26.

The 2024 win has also made Billie the first woman to win the ‘Triple Crown’, an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for film music twice. She first landed the title of youngest-ever triple crown winner for ‘No Time To Die’ in 2022.

Billie Eilish is the irst woman to win the 'triple crown' twice
Billie Eilish is the irst woman to win the 'triple crown' twice. Picture: Getty

What did Billie Eilish say about her Oscar?

After winning their 2024 Oscar, which was presented by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Billie and Finneas took to the stage for their acceptance speech.

“I had a nightmare about this last night,” Billie said fighting back tears. “I was not expecting this, I feel so incredibly lucky. Thank you, Greta, I’m grateful for this movie and this song.”

They finished their speech by thanking everyone they know, with Billie sweetly shouting out her best friend Zoe for ‘playing Barbies with me.’

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

More News

See more More News

Barry Keoghan was seen wearing a bracelet with Sabrina’s name on it

Barry Keoghan Shows Love To Sabrina Carpenter With A Personalised Bracelet

Vanessa Hudgens reveals she is pregnant at the Oscars 2024

Vanessa Hudgens Debuts Baby Bump On Oscars Red Carpet

The Oscars 2024 red carpet was full of glamorous outfits and wholesome moments

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Moments You Missed

Exclusive
Raye opened up on her historic BRITs win

Raye Reflects On Historic BRITs And Why Album Of The Year Means So Much

Bradley Riches still considerably new to the acting world

Celebrity Big Brother’s Bradley Riches Fact File: Age, Height And His Role In Saltburn

The International Women's Day theme explained for 2024

What Is The Theme For International Women's Day 2024?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

Exclusive
Maura Higgins teases awkward encounter with her ex Curtis Pritchard on Love Island Games

Maura Higgins Reveals 'Not Too Polite Run In' With Ex Curtis Pritchard On Love Island Games

Jonas Brothers re-lived their 'Burnin' Up' music video

WATCH: The Jonas Brothers Re-Live Iconic 'Burnin' Up' Music Video

Exclusive
Joel Dommett milks his own nipples

WATCH: Joel Dommett Proves He Can Milk His Own Nipples!?

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits