Did Billie Eilish Win An Oscar 2024?

Billie Eilish and Finneas won their second Oscar. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

It was a special night for Billie Eilish and Finneas at the Oscars 2024 – here’s what they won.

Musical sibling powerhouse Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell had a successful night at the Oscars 2024, thanks to their contribution to the Barbie soundtrack with their song ‘What Was I Made For?’.

Billie and her brother have previously won for their Bond song ‘No Time to Die’ in 2022 and now they’re the youngest two-time winners in the history of the Oscars.

Let’s just remind you before we dive into their achievements; Billie and Finneas are just 22 and 26 respectively.

What Oscar did Billie Eilish win in 2024? Here’s everything you need to know.

Billie Eilish at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Picture: Getty

What Oscar did Billie Eilish win 2024?

Billie and Finneas won Best Original Song for ‘What Was I Made For’, which was part of the incredible Barbie soundtrack.

The duo put on a heartfelt performance of the song too while on a pink, low-lit stage which span toward the audience. Finneas played the piano while above them an orchestra provided the tear-jerking melody.

Another Barbie track was up for the award; ‘I’m Just Ken’ by Mark Robson and Andrew Wyatt which Ryan Gosling performed earlier on in the night much to the delight of the star-studded audience including his co-stars Margot Robbie, America Ferrera and director Greta Gerwig.

Finneas O'Connell and Billie Eilish won Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars. Picture: Getty

Has Billie Eilish won an Oscar?

Billie now has two Oscars to her name, both for Best Original Song, the first for the 2022 Bond movie No Time To Die and the second for ‘What Was I Made For’, which was her and brother Finneas’ contribution to the Barbie soundtrack.

Their wins have made them the youngest two-time winners in Oscar history, with Billie, 22, the youngest and Finneas believed to be the second youngest dual winner at 26.

The 2024 win has also made Billie the first woman to win the ‘Triple Crown’, an Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for film music twice. She first landed the title of youngest-ever triple crown winner for ‘No Time To Die’ in 2022.

Billie Eilish is the irst woman to win the 'triple crown' twice. Picture: Getty

What did Billie Eilish say about her Oscar?

After winning their 2024 Oscar, which was presented by Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, Billie and Finneas took to the stage for their acceptance speech.

“I had a nightmare about this last night,” Billie said fighting back tears. “I was not expecting this, I feel so incredibly lucky. Thank you, Greta, I’m grateful for this movie and this song.”

They finished their speech by thanking everyone they know, with Billie sweetly shouting out her best friend Zoe for ‘playing Barbies with me.’

