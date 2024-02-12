How Did Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Become Friends? Their Friendship Timeline

Here's a look at Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's relationship. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's a look at the bond Wicked actresses Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo made while filming for the upcoming film.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

During the Super Bowl 2024 we were treated to a first look at the upcoming movie musical Wicked which will star Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as the leading ladies Elphaba and Glinda.

Rehearsals for the two-part musical began in July 2022 and filming wrapped in January 2024, which means a lot of time for the actors and actresses to get to know one another.

Ariana met her current beau Ethan Slater on set for Wicked and also became great friends with her co-star Cynthia. The actresses have said they became inseparable during filming for the movie and they even have matching tattoos!

Here's a look at when they first met and how their friendship blossomed.

November 2021: Ariana receives flowers from Cynthia

After it was announced that Ariana had landed the role of Glinda and Cynthia was playing Elphaba, the London born actress sent Ari flowers to congratulate her.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the dance studio rehearsing for 'Wicked'. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

The 'yes, and?' singer shared a pic of the bouquet to her Instagram story, they came complete with a note which read: "Pink goes good with green. Congratulations Miss A, the part was made for you, I look forward to sharing this musical journey with you."

Ariana returned the gesture, sending flowers to Cynthia with the message: "Dear Cynthia, honoured doesn't even begin to cover it. I cannot wait to hug you. See you in Oz."

July 2022: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo meet for Wicked rehearsals

Ariana and Cynthia officially met in person for the first time in July 2022 after a virtual meeting back in 2021 when they were announced as the leads for the film.

When they first met they shared pictures and videos on their Instagram stories of them hugging while wearing masks, as it was still Covid times. They also shared an adorable snap of them giggling while doing a script read. It looks like from the very start their working relationship was pretty perfect.

It wasn't until three months after they met that Ariana shared pictures of them rehearsing in a dance studio though but all of the behind-the-scenes that she gave made rehearsals for Wicked look like a lot of fun.

Since they first met they've often shared pictures and selfies together.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have become friends while filming for 'Wicked'. Picture: Instagram @arianagrande

February 2022: Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo go to see Wicked on Broadway

Lifelong Wicked fan Ari continued her ongoing prep for her role in 2022 when she went along with friends to see the stage show on Broadway.

The show she saw starred Brittney Johnson who made made history that month by becoming the first Black woman to be cast as Glinda full-time.

After seeing the show, Ariana praised the performance on her Instagram, saying: "what an unimaginably, indescribably special experience. @sunnybrittney & @lindsayheatherpearce you were both so incredibly stunning. it was an absolute honor meeting your Galinda & your Elphie !!!! floating home."

The caption came underneath a carousel of pictures of her night and in the very last picture she tagged Cynthia, so although they weren't pictured together it seems the Elphaba-to-be came along too.

Ariana Grande stars in Wicked trailer

April 2023: Ariana and Cynthia seal their friendship with matching tattoos

In a dated Instagram story on April 24th 2023, Ariana shared a picture of her and Cynthia's matching tattoos. The actresses got the words 'for good' tattooed on the palm of their hands.

'For Good' is the name of one of the songs on the Wicked soundtrack sang by both of the witches and speaks to their strong, unexpected bond. On the red carpet at the Grammys 2022 Cynthia told E!: "When we get to sing that, it will be a very special moment for us. It's a song called 'For Good' and it's about friendship."

Clearly it was special to them and they decided to honour it with the ink. Ariana also got a tattoo of Glinda The Good Witch on the back of right hand to commemorate her role in the movie.

Ariana revealed her Glinda tattoo in a video for Allure. Picture: Instagram/YouTube via Allure

February 2024: Ariana and Cynthia match for the Super Bowl

Proving their friendship is still going strong, even after filming wrapped in January, the actresses came together for the biggest sporting event of the year.

Ariana and Cynthia's jerseys were created by Louis Vutton's Artist Director of Women's collections Nicolas Ghesquiere. Picture: Instagram @louisvuitton

The pair looked fab in matching green and pink bedazzled Louis Vuitton jersey's with the number 27 and the names Elphaba and Glinda across the back.

They both completed their look black boots and walked into the Allegiant Stadium hand-in-hand. Once in the stadium they sat with recent Grammy winner Victoria Monét.

Wicked (Part One) comes out 27 November 2024.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.