Every OG 'Mean Girls' Easter Egg In The New Movie Musical

All the Mean Girls easter eggs you might have missed. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Here are all of the nods to the original Mean Girls film in the new movie musical starring Reneé Rapp.

In January the highly anticipated movie musical Mean Girls came out - an adaptation of the 2004 chick flick by the same name.

The film, which originally starred Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams, was written up as a Broadway Musical by actress Tina Fey who played Miss Norbury in the first movie.

After its success on Broadway, Tina Fey has brought the musical to the big screens and as well as reprising her role as Miss Norbury she has made sure there's plenty of Mean Girls nostalgia from the original film.

A lot of the script is the same as the first film, including iconic lines like "on Wednesday's we wear pink" and "it's October 3rd", so we won't bore you will all of the obvious crossovers. But here are all of the nods to the first film that you just might of missed!

1. The iconic Regina George necklace

Regina George was played by Rachel McAdams in 2004. Picture: Alamy

Just like in the first film Regina George sports a necklace with her initial on it. For the 2024 film, the jewellery has been adapted for current trends and Reneé rocks this adorable half pearl, half gold necklace.

Reneé Rapp as Regina George in Mean Girls the movie musical. Picture: Alamy

2. The nipple shirt

In the 2004 film, as part of Regina's enemies Damien and Janis' plans to make the 'it' girl look a fool they cut out two holes in her t-shirt.

This instead has the opposite effect and her schoolmates decide to make it trend and eventually everyone is walking around school with holes in their t-shirts.

The 'nipple shirt' makes a cameo n the 2024 film. Picture: Alamy

In the 2024 film, Damien and Janis try a similar thing to embarrass Regina, they turn the sprinklers on her in front of the school but all this does is "revive the wet look" and - like in the first film - her classmates and teachers take on the trend.

But as a nod to the the original holy t-shirt Karen showcases the top as one of her Halloween costumes for the 'Sexy' song in the musical film.

3. That 'Thank U, Next' Line

This is less of a Mean Girls reference and more of Ariana Grande reference but it's genius from the writers either way. The music video for Ariana's hit single 'Thank U, Next' is based on the first Mean Girls film and specifically includes the Christmas show dance.

In the movie musical, while 'The Plastics' are performing their Christmas dance Damien's character shouts out: "Thank you, next."

Watch the final trailer for Mean Girls

4. Ms Norbury and Mr Duvall's are married

In the original film we see the two faculty teachers flirt quite a bit but in the 2024 it's confirmed that they are a couple.

Tina Fey said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, that: “They just got married at some point.”

Angourie Rice plays Cady in the Mean Girls movie musical. Picture: Alamy

5. Making 'fetch' a thing

Back in 2004 Gretchen, played by Lacey Chabert, is trying to make 'fetch' the new it word but Regina is having none of it.

Now in 2024 Gretchen, played by Bebe Wood, is still trying to push for 'fetch' to be a thing even though we all now know what it means.

6. "I'm not a regular mom"

In the first film Regina's mother declares herself as "not a regular mom" but a "cool mom" in the 2024 adaptation she is '@ Cool Mom with six O's' - yes in the new film Regina's mum is mumfluencer!

7. Inside the Cady-verse

And finally, probably the best nod to the first film is Lindsay Lohan's cameo in the Mathletes State Championship scene. We see Lindsay Lohan - who played Cady Heron in the 2004 film - judge Cady's 'mathletics' competition.

Angourie Rice and Lindsay Lohan at the premiere of 'Mean Girls'. Picture: Alamy

When the competition goes to a draw she cracks the line 'this has only happened once before' a clear reference to when it happened in the first film.

Angourie Rice who plays Cady in the movie musical told People that Lindsay's cameo “meant so much to me”.

She said: “It is such a rare experience to really get in the head of a character and then meet someone who’s done the same thing. Just to have that shared experience, it means a lot.”

