Reneé Rapp's Fact File: Everything You Need To Know About The Mean Girls Star

19 January 2024

Here's everything you need to know about the iconic Reneé Rapp
Here's everything you need to know about the iconic Reneé Rapp. Picture: Getty

By Abbie Reynolds

Mean Girls star Reneé Rapp has been in the music business for a hot min, here are all the details about the broadway star turned movie icon.

American singer-songwriter Reneé Rapp stars as Regina George in the 2024 musical adaption of Mean Girls, a role which she is pretty familiar with.

Reneé first played as Regina George in 2019 on Broadway for the the Tony Award-nominated musical, Mean Girls, and after the show ended in 2020 she was cast for this year's film version.

The new film, which hit theatres at the start of January, sees Reneé play alongside the likes of The Summer I Turned Pretty actor Chris Briney and OG Mean Girls actress Tina Fey.

The young star also has an extremely successful solo music career. So, from her sold out tours to starring in a teen comedy series called The Sex Lives of College Girls, here's everything to know about Reneé.

Reneé first released solo music in 2022
Reneé first released solo music in 2022. Picture: Getty

How old is Reneé Rapp?

Born January 10, 2000 Reneé is 24 years old. She grew up in North Carolina and after collecting awards for her performance as Sandra in her school's production of Big Fish she went on to be cast in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls.

She performed on Broadway at just 18 years old and now, 20 years after the release of the OG film starring Lindsay Lohan, Reneé plays Regina Georgie in Mean Girls the movie musical.

Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion released the song 'Not My Fault' for the 2024 Mean Girls movie
Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion released the song 'Not My Fault' for the 2024 Mean Girls movie. Picture: Getty

What TV shows and films is Reneé Rapp in?

After starting out in musicals and on Broadway, Reneé has broken into the acting scene. Her first TV role was as Leighton Murray in a comedy series called The Sex Lives of College Girls.

She also plays as Regina George in the 2024 movie musical adaptation of Mean Girls.

Who is Reneé Rapp dating?

Reneé has said that she currently dating someone but has chosen to keep her love life under pretty tight wraps.

The singer has been open about being bisexual and revealed on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast in February 2023 that she is seeing somebody that makes her "really happy”. But she has not given away any clues as to who the mystery person is.

The Mean Girls star has spoken about how she relates to her character Leighton in The Sex Lives of College Girls because she also came out as queer to her friends when she was younger.

Speaking to Vulture in 2021 she said: “Truly, though, so much of Leighton is me, and so much of Leighton has helped me understand myself. I don’t think that I had an amazing relationship to my queerness, but through playing Leighton, I feel like I’m being much more openly queer, because it is a public part of who I am, and I’m very proud of that.”

Jacob Elordi is baby girl in SNL promo

How many albums does Reneé Rapp have?

She has one full length album out so far. Reneé released her debut EP 'Everything to Everyone' in 2022, which was followed by her full-length studio album 'Snow Angel' in 2023.

In 2024 she also released a single titled 'Not My Fault' featuring Meg Thee Stallion for the Mean Girls soundtrack. And she of course features multiple times across the films soundtrack in songs like 'World Burn' and 'Someone Gets Hurt'.

'Snow Angel' track list in full plus deluxe tracks:

  • Talk Too Much
  • I Hate Boston
  • Poison Poison
  • Gemini Moon
  • Snow Angel
  • So What Now
  • The Wedding Song
  • Pretty Girls
  • Tummy Hurts
  • I Wish
  • Willow
  • 23
  • Messy
  • I Do
  • Swim
  • Tummy Hurts (feat. Coco Jones) - Remix

