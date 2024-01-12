Is Ariana Grande’s Album Called ‘Eternal Sunshine’? Her Link To Jim Carrey Revealed

Ariana Grande is back with new music
Ariana Grande is back with new music. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Ariana Grande has seemingly confirmed her album is titled ‘Eternal Sunshine’ in honour of one of her favourite actors, Jim Carrey.

Ariana Grande has just released ‘yes, and?’ to kick off her new era and brand new album, three and a half years after her last record. And her new album, thought to be called ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is already sounding like the pop-filled bangers we’ve missed so much.

The night before releasing her latest single Ariana seemed to confirm her 2024 album is called ‘Eternal Sunshine’, in honour of one of her favourite movies Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind starring her ‘first crush’ Jim Carrey.

The love story-inspired name comes following a rollercoaster year for Ariana, who split from husband Dalton Gomez last summer and began dating her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, a relationship they're keeping out of the spotlight.

Read on to find out where Ariana’s inspiration for the album name comes from, including her link to actor Jim Carrey.

Ariana Grande teases release of new song

Is Ariana Grande’s new album called ‘eternal sunshine’?

Ariana hasn’t directly confirmed just yet that ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is the name of her new album, however, she seemed to confirm that movie does have a heavy influence on her new record in some way when she dropped a red heart emoji on a fan account who posted a clip from the film on 11th January – the day before ‘yes, and?’ dropped.

As well as loving the film because it stars her ‘first crush’ Jim Carrey, it was also her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s favourite film. In an interview with Complex in 2013, when they were dating, he said: “I love Jim Carrey when he’s being serious. He killed this role. Whenever I’m talking to a girl, I always tell them to watch Eternal Sunshine. It cuts deep.”

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind is about a couple, Clementine and Joel, going through a painful breakup, with Kate Winslet starring opposite Carrey. Joel finds out Clementine underwent a procedure to erase her memories of him so he decides to do the same, only to realise how much he loves her in the process.

Ariana Grande's late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller was also a huge fan of 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'
Ariana Grande's late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller was also a huge fan of 'Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind'. Picture: Getty

What happened to Ariana Grande and Jim Carrey?

Jim Carrey was Ariana’s first crush! She revealed on a Live with Kelly and Michael interview in 2015 she cried when she first met the comedian which she says was ‘very uncharacteristic’ of her.

She recalled: “My childhood crush, my lifelong crush, it kind of all just goes together, is Jim Carrey. I was kind of nervous to meet him, because, I was like, you know, he's been my crush forever. What if he's not as nice as I'm expecting?

"He was so over-the-top nice, and perfect, and just as I hoped he'd be. [He said to me in] his classic Jim Carrey, 'Nice to meet ya. Thank you. Remember, be nice.' I was like, 'Oh my God, you're so cute. I love you.' I was like, 'Wow, help me God, thank you.'"

Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind
Jim Carrey and Kate Winslet in Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. Picture: Alamy
Ariana Grande got to meet Jim Carrey (L) at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2014
Ariana Grande got to meet Jim Carrey (L) at the MTV Video Music Awards in 2014. Picture: Getty

In 2019 she confirmed she’d be starring on his TV series Kidding. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Thankful for the most special experience of my life. Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolised and adored since before you could speak.

“Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.”

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

