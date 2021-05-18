How Did Ariana Grande Meet Husband Dalton Gomez? A Timeline Of The Couple’s Relationship

Inside Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's relationship and marriage. Picture: PA/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez secretly got married, but how long have they been dating? Let’s take a look inside their relationship including how they met.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are officially married!

The ‘Positions’ songstress and her real estate agent husband tied the knot over the weekend in a very lowkey and intimate ceremony.

Ari and Dalton’s relationship has been going from strength to strength since they first met - but how long have they been dating?

How did they meet and when did they get engaged?

Here’s a look inside Ariana and Dalton’s relationship…

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are married. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

How did Ariana Grande meet husband Dalton Gomez?

Ariana and Dalton have always “run in the same circles” and had mutual friends, according to E! News, and it was when Ari was on the search for a new property that sparks flew between them.

According to Variety, the ‘Save Your Tears’ singer was looking for a house outside the business of Los Angeles and was on a “seemingly endless house hunt” until Dalton stepped in to help her with his property expertise.

Not only did he help her find a house, there was said to be an “instant connection” between them, with Us Weekly reporting last summer that “Ariana fell very hard for Dalton shortly after they met”.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez first starting dating in January 2020. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

How long have Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez been dating?

Ariana and Dalton have allegedly been dating since January 2020, and was spotted kissing a ‘mystery man’ - which turned out to be him - just a month later!

The couple ended up quarantining together during the first lockdown, which is when they took their romance to the next level.

She publicly confirmed her relationship with Dalton in her and Justin Bieber’s music video for ‘Stuck With U’, where she shared an adorable clip of them dancing together.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez got engaged in December last year. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez first met when she was searching for a new house. Picture: @arianagrande/Instagram

When did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get engaged?

Dalton proposed to Ari just before Christmas after almost a year together, with the 'Thank U, Next' star sharing snaps of her gorgeous custom-made engagement ring on Instagram.

Ari and Dalton got married over the weekend, six months after getting engaged.

