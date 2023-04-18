The First Look Of Ariana Grande As Glinda In Wicked Has Us All In Awe

18 April 2023, 10:59

The first look of Ariana Grande as Glinda is incredible
The first look of Ariana Grande as Glinda is incredible. Picture: Getty/Ariana Grande/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

The first look of Ariana Grande as Glinda in the Wicked movie has been unveiled and she looks utterly magical!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ariana Grande wowed as she was photographed in character as The Good Witch, Glinda, in the movie adaptation of the iconic musical, Wicked!

The highly-anticipated film is currently just over halfway through its shooting schedule with very few photos from the production being released online.

Ariana Grande Addresses The Speculation Surrounding Her Body In Candid TikTok

On Monday, Ariana posted a snap to Instagram that showed her in costume wearing an instantly recognisable Glinda gown. However, the darkly-lit shot was taken from quite a distance with many fans being disappointed by the 'first look'.

Soon after, photos obtained by this publication emerged from the set of Wicked, which show a close-up view of Ariana taking on her first leading movie role!

Ariana Grande addresses concerns about her body

Ariana Grande looks magical as The Good Witch
Ariana Grande looks magical as The Good Witch. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

The 'Thank U Next' singer looked effortlessly regal in the pictures, she can be seen on a carriage wearing a ruffled pink gown with a bejewelled corset, and of course, the look was finished off with a sparkling sceptre and silver crown.

The picture shows off Ariana's blonde locks, which she famously died from her typically brunette shade for the once-in-a-lifetime acting role.

As well as giving fans a look at the film's reimagination of Glinda, the photos have also teased the first look at the new world of Oz.

Ariana showed fans a darkly-lit shot of Glinda
Ariana showed fans a darkly-lit shot of Glinda. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

In the background of the shots, Grande can be seen among woodland, colourful thatched roofs and countless flower beds, leaving audiences wanting to see more of the upcoming movie's magical set.

The village of Oz is reportedly being filmed on a set constructed on farmland in the outskirts of Buckinghamshire, Ariana has been residing in the UK since production began.

