All The Details On Ariana Grande's Film Adaptation Of Wicked The Musical

13 May 2022, 16:51

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!
Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick! Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Wicked movie featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is officially in the works!

Rumours of a film adaption for the iconic musical have been whirring for years, and now work is officially underway on a star-studded two-part movie!

Inside Ariana Grande’s Brother Frankie’s 'Star Wars-Themed' Wedding

Wicked the Musical first premiered in the US all the way back in 2003, putting a twist on cinema's classic The Wizard of Oz.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming musical film set to take theatres by storm...

The Wicked movie will be split in two parts
The Wicked movie will be split in two parts. Picture: IMDB

Will there be two Wicked films?

Yes! Director Jon M. Chu announced on May 10 that the creative team decided to split the lengthy stage musical into two parts.

News of the double feature was revealed via a social media post from the Jon, he wrote: "As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of WICKED into a single film without doing some real damage to it.

"As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us for so many years," the director continued.

"So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two!!!!"

Get ready for double the magic!

When is Wicked the movie coming out?

The movie adaptation of Wicked is expected to initially drop in 2024 – so only a two year wait for the two-part extravaganza.

It's reported that we will be treated to some musical theatre magic two Christmases in a row as part one will drop on December 25, 2024, and the second on December 25, 2025!

The flick is being directed by Jon M. Chu, who has also worked on impressive titles from Crazy Rich Asians to In The Heights.

Ariana Grande bagged the role of Glinda in Wicked
Ariana Grande bagged the role of Glinda in Wicked. Picture: Alamy
Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba in the movie adaptation of Wicked
Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba in the movie adaptation of Wicked. Picture: Getty

Who is in the Wicked movie cast?

The Wicked cast is seriously impressive, getting musical theatre fans extremely excited for the project years ahead of its release date!

Of course, the internet was sent into a tailspin when it was revealed that Ariana Grande was going to portray none other than Glinda!

The pop star got her start in the world of theatre and has made her love for the production no secret! The 'Positions' songstress will be acting opposite Cynthia Erivo who will play the coveted role of Elphaba.

Other cast members are yet to be announced to the public.

We'll keep this page up to date with all the Wicked latest!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

She gave each SOUR track a colour

Olivia Rodrigo Can See Colours When She Listens to SOUR: 'I Have Baby Synaesthesia'

Kourtney Kardashian is a mum of three

Kourtney Kardashian Kids' Names - How Many Kids Does Kourtney Kardashian Have?

All the highest earning world tours...

Pop Stars Who Have Earned 9-Figures From Touring: Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, One Direction & More
Travis Barker proposed with a $1million ring

All The Details On Kourtney Kardashian’s $1Million Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Rebekah Vardy made comments about Peter Andre's manhood

Peter Andre Addresses Rebekah Vardy’s Comment About His Manhood As Remark Resurfaces In Wagatha Christie Trial
Scott Disick and Kendall Jenner came to blows on The Kardashians

Why Kendall Jenner Completely Lost It At Scott Disick

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Jax Jones is DJing at the Capital Summertime Ball kick-off party

Re-Live Capital's Summertime Ball With Barclaycard Kick-Off Party

Events

Exclusive
Daniel Radcliffe meets a superfan

WATCH: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals His Celebrity Crush

Exclusive
Nicola Coughlan is besties with Kim Kardashian

WATCH : Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan Reveals She's 'Best Friends' With Kim Kardashian

Exclusive
Harry Styles has explained his British-American accent

Harry Styles Clears Up His British-American Changing Accent

Exclusive
Harry Styles Just Revealed Whose Voice Is At The Start Of ‘As It Was’

Who Is Harry Styles' Goddaughter – The Voice At The Start Of 'As It Was' Explained

Exclusive
Harry Styles on Capital Breakfast

Harry Styles Warns Sex Scenes In ‘My Policeman’ & ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ ‘Aren’t Safe To Watch With Your Parents’

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez
Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Ethan Wacker To Joshua Bassett
One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star