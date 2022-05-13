All The Details On Ariana Grande's Film Adaptation Of Wicked The Musical

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick! Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Wicked movie adaptation featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

The Wicked movie featuring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is officially in the works!

Rumours of a film adaption for the iconic musical have been whirring for years, and now work is officially underway on a star-studded two-part movie!

Wicked the Musical first premiered in the US all the way back in 2003, putting a twist on cinema's classic The Wizard of Oz.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the upcoming musical film set to take theatres by storm...

The Wicked movie will be split in two parts. Picture: IMDB

Will there be two Wicked films?

Yes! Director Jon M. Chu announced on May 10 that the creative team decided to split the lengthy stage musical into two parts.

News of the double feature was revealed via a social media post from the Jon, he wrote: "As we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of WICKED into a single film without doing some real damage to it.

"As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us for so many years," the director continued.

"So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one Wicked movie but two!!!!"

Get ready for double the magic!

When is Wicked the movie coming out?

The movie adaptation of Wicked is expected to initially drop in 2024 – so only a two year wait for the two-part extravaganza.

It's reported that we will be treated to some musical theatre magic two Christmases in a row as part one will drop on December 25, 2024, and the second on December 25, 2025!

The flick is being directed by Jon M. Chu, who has also worked on impressive titles from Crazy Rich Asians to In The Heights.

Ariana Grande bagged the role of Glinda in Wicked. Picture: Alamy

Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba in the movie adaptation of Wicked. Picture: Getty

Who is in the Wicked movie cast?

The Wicked cast is seriously impressive, getting musical theatre fans extremely excited for the project years ahead of its release date!

Of course, the internet was sent into a tailspin when it was revealed that Ariana Grande was going to portray none other than Glinda!

The pop star got her start in the world of theatre and has made her love for the production no secret! The 'Positions' songstress will be acting opposite Cynthia Erivo who will play the coveted role of Elphaba.

Other cast members are yet to be announced to the public.

We'll keep this page up to date with all the Wicked latest!

