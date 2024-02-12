Who Is Cynthia Erivo? The Wicked Actress' Age, Films, TV Shows And More

12 February 2024, 15:30

Here's a look at Cynthia Erivo's career
Here's a look at Cynthia Erivo's career. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Here's everything you need to know about Ariana Grande's 'Wicked' co-star Cynthia Erivo.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tony Award winning actress Cynthia Erivo will be coming to our screens at the end of the year for the highly anticipated movie musical Wicked, which she'll star in alongside 'yes, and?' singer Ariana Grande.

The 37-year-old actress and singer will play the role of Elphaba Thropp aka The Wicked Witch of The West, but she initially gained recognition for her talent after starring in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple between 2015 to 2017.

Cynthia has a wonderful voice but has also starred in non-singing roles like her recent role in the thriller Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Her and Ariana have become really close friends since they started filming for Wicked, so we thought we'd get to know Cynthia a little better ahead of the upcoming film. Here's everything you need to know about the English star...

Cynthia Erivo at the BAFTA Film Awards 2023
Cynthia Erivo at the BAFTA Film Awards 2023. Picture: Getty

Who is Ariana Grande's Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo?

Cynthia Erivo is an English actress and singer who is best known for her musical performances. The talented actress is going to be starring as Elphaba in the upcoming movie musical Wicked alongside 'Positions' singer Ariana Grande and her boyfriend Ethan Slater.

Cynthia gained recognition on Broadway playing leading lady Celie Harris in The Color Purple between 2015 to 2017. She was awarded the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her performance and even won a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

In 2017 she performed performed 'God Only Knows' alongside John Legend at the Grammys as a tribute to musicians who had died over the past year.

Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo at the "Luther: The Fallen Sun" Global Premiere
Idris Elba and Cynthia Erivo at the "Luther: The Fallen Sun" Global Premiere. Picture: Getty

After mastering the musical field she branched out to film in 2018, making her film debut in Bad Times at the El Royale, which also starred Chris Hemsworth and Dakota Johnson.

The London born star identifies as queer and bisexual and has opened up about coming out later in life. Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said: “I don’t think I had the language to even know what was going on. It’s come much later to me now and it’s wonderful to just be me, really.”

She went on: “I think it’s sort of made space creatively to just sort of let go of whatever I was hiding.”

How old is Cynthia Erivo?

The English actress, who was born to Nigerian parents in South London on 8th January 1987, is 37 years old. She has spent most of her career in the UK but spent a few years on Broadway in America.

Ariana Grande stars in Wicked trailer

What TV shows and films has Cynthia Erivo been in?

Before securing her role as Elphaba in the upcoming film Wicked, Cynthia had already made her TV and film debut.

The first show she starred on was Michaela Coel's Chewing Gum which is a BAFTA-winning sitcom. In the series Cynthia appeared in the final episode as Magdalene.

Here's the full list of TV shows that Cynthia Erivo has been in:

  • Chewing Gum (2015)
  • Mr Selfridge (2016)
  • The Tunnel (2016)
  • Broad City (2017-2019)
  • The Boss Baby: Back in Business (2018)
  • Anthem: Homunculus (2019)
  • Sunny Day (2019)
  • The Outsider (2020)
  • James and the Giant Peach with Taika and Friends (2020)
  • Genius (2020)
  • Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (2022)
  • Roar (2022)
  • Star Wars: Visions (2023)
  • Blue's Clues & You! (2023)
  • Strange Planet (2023)
  • Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur (2024)

She's also appeared as a guest judge on shows like American Idol and RuPaul's Drag Race.

Cynthia Erivo made her film debut in 2018
Cynthia Erivo made her film debut in 2018. Picture: Getty

Here's the full list of films that Cynthia Erivo has been in:

  • Widows (2018)
  • Bad Times at the El Royale (2018)
  • Harriet (2019)
  • Chaos Walking (2021)
  • Needle in a Timestack (2021)
  • Disney's Pinocchio (2022)
  • Drift (2023)
  • Luther: The Fallen Sun (2023)

Upcoming films:

  • Wicked Part One (2024)
  • Wicked Part Two (2025)

Which musicals has Cynthia Erivo done?

The star's first musical theatre credit dates back to her role in the production of Marine Parade which premiered at the 2010 Brighton Festival. After that show she went on to do a couple of others before landing the UK Tour of Sister Act, in which she played Deloris Van Cartier and Sister Mary Clarence.

Later on she performed in shows such as I Can't Sing! The X Factor Musical and A Midsummer Night's Dream but she is best known for performing in the Broadway revival of The Color Purple between 2015 and 2017.

Cynthia Erivo often pays homage to her Nigerian heritage through her fashion
Cynthia Erivo often pays homage to her Nigerian heritage through her fashion. Picture: Getty

Does Cynthia Erivo have any awards?

Yes, the actress not only has a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical she also has a Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album and a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance.

Once we see her performance in Wicked alongside Ari she'll surely be up for a few more awards too.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Latest TV & Film News

Here's a look at Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's relationship

How Did Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Become Friends? Their Friendship Timeline

The Love Island: All Stars cast have been announced

Love Island All Stars 2024 Complete Line-Up

Wicked is being adapted into a feature flick!

All The Details On Wicked From Cast To Release Date & Trailer

Adam Maxted was with Katie Salmon on Love Island series 2

Love Island's Adam Maxted – Ex-Girlfriends, Height And What Happened On Season 2?

All of Zendaya's looks so far on the Dune 2 press run

All Zendaya's Iconic Looks From Dune 2 Press Run

Love Island viewers are working out who was dumped from All Stars

Love Island Viewers Figure Out Who Was Dumped From All Stars

The Love Islanders have upped their fashion game in recent series

The Love Island All Stars' Link To Past Series That You Missed

Is there a prize for Love Island All Stars?

What Do They Win On Love Island All Stars?

Here's what you need to know about Arabella Chi and Wes Nelson

What Happened Between Love Island's Wes Nelson And Arabella Chi?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour film is coming to Disney+

Taylor Swift Era's Tour Film Landing On Disney+: Date, Time And Extras

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Artists

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Featured Podcasts

Love Island: The Morning After

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Featured Playlists

Red Flags

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits