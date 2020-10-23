Here’s What Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ Lyrics Mean

Ariana Grande just blessed us with a brand new song, ‘Positions’, and of course we’re already decoding the lyrics.

Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ blew up Twitter when it dropped in the early hours of Friday, as the loved-up songstress sings about ‘jumping through hoops’ for her man, aka boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

In the video Ari showed off her multi-tasking skills as President of America, sitting in the White House’s Oval Office before cooking in the kitchen, making a press conference and then strutting through the grand halls in a gorgeous outfit.

And at the end of the video she looks cuter than ever, running through the snow in an on-trend houndstooth coat with her beloved pups in tow after a day of running the country – Ari for President in 2024?

But what are the lyrics to ‘Positions’ about? Here, we’ve decoded Ariana’s new bop…

What do the lyrics to Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ mean?

Ariana Grande sings about 'switching up positions' for her new love. Picture: Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ever the fierce female, Ariana has put herself and all the women close to her in positions of power in the vid, quite literally switching the positions by putting strong females in seats where we usually see men.

She also timed the song to drop days before the next US election, giving a subtle political message.

One Ari fan accurately pointed out: “Ariana knows there is no progress without a change of position, She's in a better position to influence a difference in the world so much love for her [sic].”

Ari proves she's a fierce female in 'Positions'. Picture: Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana is clearly happier than ever in her new chapter of life, starting the first verse of ‘Positions’ with: Heaven sent you to me/ I'm just hoping I don't repeat history

The 27-year-old has made it no secret this year she’s incredibly loved-up with new boyfriend Dalton so it’s pretty certain ‘Positions’ is inspired by their new relationship.

Seemingly singing about how she’s made her new beau a priority in her busy schedule, Ari sings:

Switching the positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics way I'm jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switching for

Ari and real estate agent Dalton may have only been dating since the start of 2020, but this bizarre whole year has meant they spent a lot of down time together at her LA home, making them super close.

Ariana Grande is President of the US in her 'Positions' video. Picture: Ariana Grande/YouTube

In a later verse in ‘Positions’, the pop icon sings about how serious they are about each other and how this new period in her life has led her to change in a number of ways.

She does look incredibly powerful at that Oval Office desk.

This some s*** that I

Usually don't do

But for you I kinda

Kinda want to

Cause you're down for me

And I'm down too

Yeah I'm down too

Switching the positions for you

What are the lyrics to ‘Positions’ by Ariana Grande?

Here are the complete lyrics to Ariana’s ‘Positions’, because obviously you'll have this song on a loop for weeks on end.

Heaven sent you to me

I'm just hoping I don't repeat history

Boy I'm tryna meet your mama

On a Sunday

Then make a lotta love

On a Monday

Never need no

No one else, babe

'Cause I'll be

Switching the positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics way I'm jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switching for

Perfect, perfect

You're too good to be true

(You're too good to be true)

But I get tired of running

F**k it, now I'm running with you (with you)

Said boy I'm tryna meet your mama

On a Sunday

Then make a lotta love

On a Monday

Never need no

No one else babe

'Cause I'll be

Switching the positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics way I'm jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switching for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics way I'm jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switching for you

This some s**t that I

Usually don't do

But for you I kinda Kinda want to

Cause you're down for me

And I'm down too

Yeah I'm down too

Switching the positions for you

This some s**t that I

Usually don't do

But for you I kinda

Kinda want to

Cause you're down for me

And I'm down too

Switching the positions for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics way I'm jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switching for you

Cooking in the kitchen and I'm in the bedroom

I'm in the Olympics way I'm jumping through hoops

Know my love infinite nothing I wouldn't do

That I won't do, switching for you

