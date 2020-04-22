Ariana Grande’s New Album: What We Know So Far About ‘AG6’

Ariana Grande has made it no secret she’s working on new music during her time in isolation so fans are expecting news of a new album soon.

Ariana Grande’s fans are dubbing her next album ‘AG6’ in the hope she’ll be dropping new music in the coming months.

The ‘Sweetener’ singer has been documenting some of her time spent in quarantine, proving she has a studio set up by her bed in case inspiration comes to her in the middle of the night.

She’s also been sharing a few selfies of herself wearing headphones and continues to bless fans with her vocals in rare videos.

Here’s what we know so far about a possible new album, ‘AG6’...

What has Ariana Grande said about a new album in 2020?

Ariana Grande seemed to confirm her new era is underway in this tweet. Picture: Ariana Grande/Twitter

Ari appeared to confirm a new era is underway when a fan tweeted: “This new era is gonna be amazing can’t wait to start it with you [heart] take your time tho).”

The ‘Boyfriend’ singer then replied: “‘Take ya time / hurry up’”.

Is there a release date for Ariana Grande’s new album?

Ariana Grande's last album, 'Thank U, Next' was released in February 2019. Picture: Getty

As Ariana is only at the recording stage of any potential new songs, there isn’t yet an estimated release date.

However, fans are holding out hope it’ll be at some point this year given the amount of time Ari seems to be spending in her at-home studio during self-isolation.

Her last album, ‘Thank U, Next’, was released in February 2019 just before the star embarked on her world tour.

Before that, there was a short gap from when she dropped ‘Sweetener’ in August 2018.

Keep your eyes peeled on this page for any updates on Ari’s potential new album.

