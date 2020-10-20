Does Ariana Grande Have Any Songs And Lyrics About Boyfriend Dalton Gomez?

Ariana Grande is loved up with boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram /Ariana Grande/YouTube

Ariana Grande is known for drawing lyrical inspiration from her love life, including boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande has been dating boyfriend Dalton Gomez since the start of 2020, with the pop star sharing the occasional photo of her new man on social media but otherwise keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ singer’s next album is on the way in a matter of days and fans are expecting at least a few songs to reference her new relationship – as the couple look totally loved up in the few pics they have shared.

Inside Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez’s Relationship

Ariana’s new album is expected to mark the start of an entirely new era, and being loved up with Dalton will no doubt have influenced her songwriting.

Ariana Grande is dating Dalton Gomez. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Like Taylor Swift, Ariana writes and creates her songs from her own experiences.

But does Ariana have any songs about boyfriend Dalton at the moment?

Ariana has only dropped a couple of songs this year so far; ‘Stuck With U’, which was her collaboration with Justin Bieber, and ‘Rain on Me’ with Lady Gaga.

Ari and Justin penned ‘Stuck With U’ during the global coronavirus lockdown, sharing a short clip of herself and Dalton dancing to the tune in the music video, which was a montage of loved up couples.

Although songwriter Whitney Phillips was the original writer, Ari and Bieber apparently sent edits of their own while working on the song, so it’s likely her new relationship inspired at least a fragment of the romantic tune.

Fans are expecting to hear a lot more about loved-up Ari on her new album.

