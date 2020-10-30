All Ariana Grande’s Sweet Mac Miller References & Lyrics On ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande references Mac Miller in the lyrics on her album 'Positions'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

Ariana Grande has made several references to her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, in the lyrics on her new album ‘Positions’

Ariana Grande’s relationships have always been a huge inspiration when it comes to her music. (Who could forget the time she named a whole damn song ‘Pete’ after Pete Davidson on her 'Sweetener’ album?)

The 'Positions’ singer is now in a relationship with Dalton Gomez, and although he is obviously the inspiration behind the lyrics on tracks such as ‘34+35’, it’s clear she’s also referencing her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, on several songs.

Is Ariana Grande Singing On Mac Miller’s 'Circles' Album? Fans Convinced Her Harmonies Feature On ‘I Can See’

Ariana Grande makes several references to Mac Miller on 'Positions'. Picture: Ariana Grande/Instagram

On ‘Just Like Magic,’ the pre-chorus includes the lyrics: "Good karma my aesthetic (Aesthetic) / Keep my conscience clear, that's why I'm so magnetic / Manifest it (Yeah), I finessed it (I finessed it) / Take my pen and write some love letters to Heaven."

One fan wrote on Twitter: "The Mac Miller reference on 'Just Like Magic' has me so f*****g weak. Ariana really breaking me with this album."

Mac - real name Malcolm McCormick - tragically died in 2018, aged 26, from a drug overdose and Ari has since described the grief she feels as ‘pretty all-consuming’.

Opening up about their relationship to Vogue in 2019, she said: “By no means was what we had perfect.

"He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming... less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."

Ariana makes a more subtle reference to Mac on the track ‘Six Thirty’.

Fans of the rapper will know he had an unreleased song titled ‘6:30’ which leaked last December - and we're guessing it's not a coincidence!

Not only that, but the opening of ‘Nasty,’ which is already a fan favourite, sounds a lot like ‘The Way,’ which is Ariana’s 2017 collaboration with Mac.

“Nasty starts off just like ‘The Way’ does I’m sobbing #Positions,” wrote one fan.

Another added: "The lil 'The Way' sample at the beginning of 'Nasty. Someone hold me."

> Download Our App For All The Latest Music News