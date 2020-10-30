All Ariana Grande’s Sweet Mac Miller References & Lyrics On ‘Positions’
30 October 2020, 10:58
Ariana Grande has made several references to her late ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, in the lyrics on her new album ‘Positions’
Ariana Grande’s relationships have always been a huge inspiration when it comes to her music. (Who could forget the time she named a whole damn song ‘Pete’ after Pete Davidson on her 'Sweetener’ album?)
The 'Positions’ singer is now in a relationship with Dalton Gomez, and although he is obviously the inspiration behind the lyrics on tracks such as ‘34+35’, it’s clear she’s also referencing her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, on several songs.
Is Ariana Grande Singing On Mac Miller’s 'Circles' Album? Fans Convinced Her Harmonies Feature On ‘I Can See’
On ‘Just Like Magic,’ the pre-chorus includes the lyrics: "Good karma my aesthetic (Aesthetic) / Keep my conscience clear, that's why I'm so magnetic / Manifest it (Yeah), I finessed it (I finessed it) / Take my pen and write some love letters to Heaven."
One fan wrote on Twitter: "The Mac Miller reference on 'Just Like Magic' has me so f*****g weak. Ariana really breaking me with this album."
Mac - real name Malcolm McCormick - tragically died in 2018, aged 26, from a drug overdose and Ari has since described the grief she feels as ‘pretty all-consuming’.
Opening up about their relationship to Vogue in 2019, she said: “By no means was what we had perfect.
"He was the best person ever, and he didn't deserve the demons he had. I was the glue for such a long time, and I found myself becoming... less and less sticky. The pieces just started to float away."
Ariana makes a more subtle reference to Mac on the track ‘Six Thirty’.
Fans of the rapper will know he had an unreleased song titled ‘6:30’ which leaked last December - and we're guessing it's not a coincidence!
Not only that, but the opening of ‘Nasty,’ which is already a fan favourite, sounds a lot like ‘The Way,’ which is Ariana’s 2017 collaboration with Mac.
“Nasty starts off just like ‘The Way’ does I’m sobbing #Positions,” wrote one fan.
Another added: "The lil 'The Way' sample at the beginning of 'Nasty. Someone hold me."
