Inside Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez’s Relationship

Ariana Grande has been in a relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez since the beginning of 2020. Here’s a look at their relationship timeline…

Ariana Grande will drop her sixth studio album ‘Positions’ at the end of October, and fans are hoping the ‘Toxic Love’ singer will open up about her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez on the record.

Although she’s posted a few cute pictures with him, she tends to keep details of their romance under wraps.

When did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get together?

Although Ari has never revealed the official date the she got together with Dalton, anonymous sources have claimed the pair began dating in January 2020.

Fans may remember the pair were spotted kissing in a bar in California a month later!

When did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez confirm their relationship?

The couple confirmed their romance at the end of the ‘Stuck with U’ music video - which was her first collaboration with Justin Bieber.

When did Dalton Gomez first appear on Ariana Grande’s Instagram?

Ariana actually posted him on her Story back in March, but didn’t reveal his face!

Fast forward to May, and she posted a video of him spraying water over her in the bathtub for a spoof video to promote her single with Lady Gaga, ‘Rain On Me’.

She later shared images of the pair together at the Black Lives Matter protests in America.

When did Ariana post her first selfie with Dalton Gomez?

Ariana made things Instagram Official with an adorable selfie in June, the day before her birthday.

Since then she’s shared a few more snaps showing the pair are more loved-up than ever!

