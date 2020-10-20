Inside Ariana Grande And Dalton Gomez’s Relationship

20 October 2020, 12:56

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are relationship goals.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are relationship goals. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has been in a relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez since the beginning of 2020. Here’s a look at their relationship timeline…

Ariana Grande will drop her sixth studio album ‘Positions’ at the end of October, and fans are hoping the ‘Toxic Love’ singer will open up about her relationship with boyfriend Dalton Gomez on the record.

Although she’s posted a few cute pictures with him, she tends to keep details of their romance under wraps.

Inside Ariana Grande’s Romantic Holiday With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez At Luxury 5 Star Resort

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are more in love than ever.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are more in love than ever. Picture: instagram

Here’s a look at their relationship timeline…

When did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez get together?

Although Ari has never revealed the official date the she got together with Dalton, anonymous sources have claimed the pair began dating in January 2020.

Fans may remember the pair were spotted kissing in a bar in California a month later!

When did Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez confirm their relationship?

The couple confirmed their romance at the end of the ‘Stuck with U’ music video - which was her first collaboration with Justin Bieber.

When did Dalton Gomez first appear on Ariana Grande’s Instagram?

Ariana actually posted him on her Story back in March, but didn’t reveal his face!

Fast forward to May, and she posted a video of him spraying water over her in the bathtub for a spoof video to promote her single with Lady Gaga, ‘Rain On Me’.

She later shared images of the pair together at the Black Lives Matter protests in America.

When did Ariana post her first selfie with Dalton Gomez?

Ariana made things Instagram Official with an adorable selfie in June, the day before her birthday.

Since then she’s shared a few more snaps showing the pair are more loved-up than ever!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!

More News

See more More News

Boris Johnson will update the nation on the latest Covid-19 measures

Boris Johnson Announces Manchester Will Move To 'Very High' Covid Alert Level Tier

Is Dalton Gomez related to Selena Gomez? Is he her brother?

Is Dalton Gomez Related To Selena Gomez?

Ariana Grande is loved up with boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Does Ariana Grande Have Any Songs And Lyrics About Boyfriend Dalton Gomez?

Exclusive
Under the Covers Live launches Thursday 22 October

Watch Under The Covers With Zara Larsson, Madison Beer, Raye, Tate McRae & Becky Hill

Anne-Marie is releasing a YouTube documentary

Anne-Marie's YouTube Documentary: Release Date & Celebrity Guests Including Little Mix

Sam Thompson is currently starring on Made in Chelsea. Here's a look at his age, net worth, Instagram and parents.

Sam Thompson: Age, Net Worth, Parents & Instagram Revealed

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Piers Morgan claimed he could replace David Walliams on BGT

WATCH: Piers Morgan Hints He Could Be Returning To Britain's Got Talent

Exclusive
Niall Horan congratulated Zayn and Gigi on the birth of their daughter

WATCH: Niall Horan Shares How He Congratulated Zayn Malik On Birth Of New Baby

Angela Egan has been announced as Sonny Jay's Dancing on Ice partner

Sonny Jay's Dancing On Ice Partner, Angela Egan, Confirmed

Exclusive
Shawn Mendes hinted at a collaboration with Justin Bieber

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Hints At Upcoming Collaboration With Justin Bieber

Sonny Jay has joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up

Sonny Jay Joins Dancing On Ice 2021 Line-Up

Exclusive
Sam Smith spoke about their third studio album, 'Love Goes'

WATCH: Sam Smith Shares Details About Their Upcoming Heart-Break Album