Inside Ariana Grande’s Romantic Holiday With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez At Luxury 5 Star Resort

Ariana Grande is staying at a luxury 5 star resort with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande is currently on a romantic getaway with boyfriend Dalton Gomez at a five star resort in Utah.

Ariana Grande has shared some holiday snaps from a romantic trip with her boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

In one shot, the 'God is a Woman' star is showing off a super cute green bikini which has now sold out!

Ariana Grande Shares First Selfie With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has been soaking up the sun at a luxury 5 star resort. Picture: instagram

The new couple are soaking up the sun at the Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah, and the ‘Sweetener’ singer looks happier than ever.

Rumours that the pair were dating began swirling in March and Ariana confirmed it in her and Justin Bieber’s ‘Stuck with U’ music video.

The couple made the decision to quarantine together at Ariana’s Los Angeles home at the beginning of the pandemic, and their romance has gone from strength to strength.

A source told People at the time: “Ariana is staying at home with friends. She is very serious about self distancing and has been with the same group of people for days.

“One of the people she is with right now is Dalton — they have been hanging out for a couple of months.

“Ariana doesn’t want to do another public relationship so she is trying to keep this one quiet, but she seems very happy with Dalton.”

They’re now treating themselves to a romantic getaway at a five star resort which is located on 600 acres in the Grand Circle of National Parks and Monuments.

Rooms range from $3,300 up to $6,400!

Other celebs, including Kylie Jenner, have been photographed there in the past.

What we’d give to spend a week celeb spotting there!

> Have You Got A Smart Speaker? Tell It To "Play Capital"!