Ariana Grande Shares First Selfie With Boyfriend Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend. Picture: instagram

Ariana Grande has shared her first selfie with new boyfriend Dalton Gomez.

Ariana Grande has had a turbulent love life in recent years, with the breakdown of her engagement to Pete Davidson and the tragic death of her ex-partner, Mac Miller.

However, the 'Sweetener' singer, who is gearing up to celebrate her 27th birthday this weekend, has found love again with boyfriend Dalton Gomez!

Ariana looks happier than ever with her boyfriend, Dalton. Picture: instagram

She has shared the first selfie of the pair with her fans on social media, and she looks happier than ever.

The ‘Rain On Me’ star captioned the post: “Almost 27 :).”

Ariana confirmed she was dating Dalton at the end of her music video for 'Stuck with U,’ which was a collaboration with Justin Bieber.

She’s kept tight-lipped about the details of their relationship, but apparently they met through friends.

An insider told E! News: “They run in the same circle. He used to be a dancer and they have many mutual friends.

“So it is quite possible they met through friends.”

Ariana vowed she would stay single in 2019 following her split from Pete.

Replying to a fan who posted an article titled, "Who is Ariana dating now?!", on Twitter.

She replied: "spoiler for the rest of this year / probably my life: it's no one. please refer back to this tweet for future questions."

We’re happy she’s met somebody special enough to change her mind and wish her all the happiness in the world!

