Ariana Grande Drops ‘Sweetener’ Live Album As A Gift To Fans As She Wraps Up 2019 Tour

Ariana Grande has dropped her live tour album. Picture: Getty

Ariana Grande surprised fans at the end of her ‘Sweetener’ tour by dropping her live album.

Ariana Grande is taking a little break after spending the past 10 months on her ‘Sweetener’ tour but, leaving her fans with something to hold onto, Ari has dropped a live album titled ‘k bye for now (swt live)’.

The ‘Thank U, Next’ songstress delighted Arianators with the news, after teasing she had a surprise for her fans on Twitter.

Ariana Grande Is Bringing Back Her Upside Down Christmas Tree

As fans flooded her feed with messages of thanks, Ariana revealed the live album is a thank you for their love and support.

She told one person: “Thank you for everything this year. You have helped me more than I can explain.”

“You have no idea how it’s felt having you here or how it’s helped my heart… thank u and love u,” she told another.

After announcing the drop of her live album, Ariana said it’s “a little something to thank you for everything and to make saying goodbye to this chapter a little easier, love u.”

Meanwhile, another fan hailed the live album, “a beautiful way to close this chapter”.

The new album features the set list from the star’s 2019 tour, including her more recent tracks such as as ‘God Is A Woman’, ‘7 Rings’, and ‘Goodnight n go’, as well as her older hits like ‘Break Free’, ‘Dangerous Woman’, and ‘Breathin’’.

Ari dropped ‘k bye for now’ after wrapping up her last tour date, leading fans to reminisce about the ‘Sweetener’ and 'Thank U, Next' era.

thank u so much for this era, so grateful @ArianaGrande — manuela (@soloariana) December 23, 2019

The 26 year old is now going to take a little break, after embarking on her ‘Sweetener’ tour in March.

In the meantime, the pop star has brought back her unique Christmas tree which hangs from the ceiling.

When she was quizzed by a paparazzi in December 2018 on her upside down tree, Ari simply explained: “Sometimes life just be upside down”.

Following a busy year, Ariana will no doubt be back in our lives in 2020 with some brand new tunes.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celebrity News