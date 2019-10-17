Ariana Grande Tells Fans She's Working On A Live Album During Sweetener Tour

17 October 2019, 16:33 | Updated: 17 October 2019, 16:44

Ariana Grande tells fans she's started working toward another album
Ariana Grande tells fans she's started working toward another album. Picture: Twitter @Arianagrande/ Getty Images

Ariana Grande could be dropping another album, a live collection of her favourite moments from the Sweetener tour, including those amazing ad-libs.

Ariana Grande has just revealed future plans for a live album and has begun compiling some of her favourite moments from the Sweetener World Tour, including some of her awe inspiring ad-libs that fans look forward to so much at her concerts.

Kylie Jenner's 'Rise & Shine' Explained As Ariana Grande Wants To Sample The Phrase

Ari is combing through some of her tour highlights and picking out moment she likes for a potential live album- something fans have long since asked for, as she's one of the most outstanding live vocalists around, period.

Posting to Twitter, the singer wrote: "so .... i got a bunch of my live vocals from tour on my laptop thanks to johnny and toby...about to start comping thru and picking my favorite adlibs / performance moments on this flight ... just in case u want a live album one day."

The '7 Rings' singer has officially wrapped up over 80 Sweetener shows as she heads back to North America for the next leg of the world tour, and somehow the GRAMMY winner still has the energy to work on a potential new album, which is exactly the type of energy that makes her fandom love her so much.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief the star would even include the phrase 'in case' the fans want it as its a total no brainer.

One fan wrote, "in case you want” btch.... IN CASE? we’ve been begging for a live album for so long now omg."

Another said, "a live album... from my favourite tour.... watch me listen to nothing else for the rest of my life."

The set list from the Sweetener tour includes tracks from both of her latest albums, Sweetener and thank u, next, as well as older classics including 'Love Me Harder' and 'Side To Side'.

The full set list from the (UK) Sweetener tour is as follows, however, Ari told fans that the show will be different for the upcoming leg of the tour:

Raindrops (An Angel Cried)

God Is a Woman

Bad Idea

Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored

R.E.M.

Be Alright

Sweetener / Successful

Side to Side

Bloodline

7 Rings

Love Me Harder / Breathin

Needy

Fake Smile

Make Up

Right There / You'll Never Know / Break Your Heart Right Back

NASA

Everytime

The Light Is Coming

Into You

Dangerous Woman

Break Free

No Tears Left to Cry

Thank U, Next

> Download Our App For All The Latest Ariana Grande News

Ariana Grande News

See more Ariana Grande News

Kylie Jenner's singing has been heavily meme'd

Kylie Jenner's 'Rise & Shine' Explained As Ariana Grande Wants To Sample The Phrase

News

Ariana Grande fans are planning to recreate her iconic looks

Ariana Grande Fans Are Planning To Dress Like The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Singer For Halloween
Ariana Grande fans planned a surprise for the singer during final UK Sweetener show

Fans Surprise Ariana Grande With Pride Flags On Final Night Of UK Sweetener Shows
Lizzo 'to release' Ariana Grande remix of 'Good As Hell'

Are Lizzo & Ariana Grande Releasing A New 'Good As Hell' Remix?
Victoria Monet and Ariana Grande are best friends

Victoria Monet: Who Is Ariana Grande’s Best Friend, How Old Is She And Is The 'Monopoly' Singer Bisexual?
Ariana Grande fans share their best Sweetener show advice

Ariana Grande Fans' Sweetener Advice: 'Don't Pull Her, Put Your Phone Down & The Merch Stand Is A Frenzy!'

Hot On Capital

The Circle's new filming location in Salford, Manchester

Where Are The Circle Flats? Location Of Channel 4 Show's Apartment Block Revealed

TV & Film

Emma Willis hosts The Circle 2019

When Does The Circle End? The Final Date Of The Channel 4 Series

TV & Film

Here's an update on Miley Cyrus' love life

Miley Cyrus’ New Chapter With Cody Simpson: A Timeline Following Her Split From Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus

A showcase of Miley Cyrus' tattoos.

Miley Cyrus Tattoo Guide: All Of The 'Slide Away' Singer's Ink Revealed

Miley Cyrus

Woody Fred Cook is the son of Zoe Ball and Norman Cook

Who Is The Circle's Woody Fred Cook? Zoe Ball And Norman Cook’s Son Is A Favourite To Win Season 2

TV & Film

Jennifer Aniston has joined Instagram.

From Jennifer Lawrence To Emma Stone: All The Celebrities We Wish Had Social Media, As Jennifer Aniston Finally Joins Instagram

TV & Film