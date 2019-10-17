Ariana Grande Tells Fans She's Working On A Live Album During Sweetener Tour

Ariana Grande could be dropping another album, a live collection of her favourite moments from the Sweetener tour, including those amazing ad-libs.

Ariana Grande has just revealed future plans for a live album and has begun compiling some of her favourite moments from the Sweetener World Tour, including some of her awe inspiring ad-libs that fans look forward to so much at her concerts.

Ari is combing through some of her tour highlights and picking out moment she likes for a potential live album- something fans have long since asked for, as she's one of the most outstanding live vocalists around, period.

Posting to Twitter, the singer wrote: "so .... i got a bunch of my live vocals from tour on my laptop thanks to johnny and toby...about to start comping thru and picking my favorite adlibs / performance moments on this flight ... just in case u want a live album one day."

The '7 Rings' singer has officially wrapped up over 80 Sweetener shows as she heads back to North America for the next leg of the world tour, and somehow the GRAMMY winner still has the energy to work on a potential new album, which is exactly the type of energy that makes her fandom love her so much.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disbelief the star would even include the phrase 'in case' the fans want it as its a total no brainer.

One fan wrote, "in case you want” btch.... IN CASE? we’ve been begging for a live album for so long now omg."

Another said, "a live album... from my favourite tour.... watch me listen to nothing else for the rest of my life."

The set list from the Sweetener tour includes tracks from both of her latest albums, Sweetener and thank u, next, as well as older classics including 'Love Me Harder' and 'Side To Side'.

The full set list from the (UK) Sweetener tour is as follows, however, Ari told fans that the show will be different for the upcoming leg of the tour:



Raindrops (An Angel Cried)

God Is a Woman

Bad Idea

Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored

R.E.M.

Be Alright

Sweetener / Successful

Side to Side

Bloodline

7 Rings

Love Me Harder / Breathin

Needy

Fake Smile

Make Up

Right There / You'll Never Know / Break Your Heart Right Back

NASA

Everytime

The Light Is Coming

Into You

Dangerous Woman

Break Free

No Tears Left to Cry

Thank U, Next

