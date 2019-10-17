Kylie Jenner's 'Rise & Shine' Explained As Ariana Grande Wants To Sample The Phrase

17 October 2019, 13:15

Kylie Jenner's singing has been heavily meme'd
Kylie Jenner's singing has been heavily meme'd. Picture: YouTube Kylie Jenner/ Twitter @ali_booty

Rahhaaaase and shine- Kylie Jenner, 2019.

Kylie Jenner has managed to break the internet without even trying, or realising, after singing 'Rahiiise and Shine' to daughter Stormi on a YouTube tour of her office, and now, everyone wants in on the action.

Ariana Grande Fans' Sweetener Advice: 'Don't Pull Her, Put Your Phone Down & The Merch Stand Is A Frenzy!'

It all started when the billionaire gave a guided tour of her enormous LA office for Kylie Cosmetics, and took people into Stormi's nap room, greeting her with a little tune, which has sent the internet into absolute hysterics.

The now infamous phrase that has already been meme'd thousands of hilarious times, Ariana Grande wrapped up her final UK Sweetener show in London, jumped off stage, still in her outfit, and posted an Instagram video asking Ky if she can sample it.

Kylie promptly replied to the star, writing, "Yes. Yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I can be in the music video".

We're getting flashbacks of Kris Jenner in the 'thank u, next' video and all of a sudden really want a sequel, this time starring budding singer, Kylie, and dare we even say, that she could sing on the track too?!

Kylie Jenner wants to be in Ariana Grande's 'rise and shine' music video
Kylie Jenner wants to be in Ariana Grande's 'rise and shine' music video. Picture: Instagram/@ArianaGrande

Kylie is up for the internet's reaction to the whole thing, captioning her most recent Instagram 'rise and shine' and even retweeting someone who made a dub remix of the catchphrase with skull emojis, and we're loving seeing this fun loving side of the often serious star.

As Kylie's become the unexpected meme queen of 2019, remember to start each morning with a big ol' rise and shine, and in the mean time, we know Kris Jenner's brain is whirring about how to monetise the next Kardashian business venture.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Kardashian News

Latest Kardashian News

Kylie Jenner was seen heading to ex Tyga's studio

Kylie Jenner Confirms Travis Scott Split & Explains '2AM Visit' To Ex Boyfriend Tyga On Twitter, Following Cheating Rumours
Kylie Jenner's California mansion has everything a young woman could ever need

Inside Kylie Jenner’s Mansion: Lip Kit Queen’s California Home Boasts A Handbag Closet And A Beauty Room
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have had a tumultuous relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Relationship: A Look Back At Their Romance As The Parents Of Stormi Webster Split
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have ended their relationship

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Split, Agreeing To 50/50 Custody Of Daughter Stormi
Kylie Jenner hospitalised with intense 'flu' symptoms

Kylie Jenner Hospitalised & Forced To Cancel Appearance For Kylie X Balmain Launch At Paris Fashion Week

Hot On Capital

Netflix has some amazing new films for Christmas

Netflix Christmas Movies New For 2019 – Including A Christmas Prince Sequel

TV & Film

The Circle is heating up.

The Circle: Viewers Are Divided Over ‘Villain’ Sammie/James As Game Heats Up Ahead Of Final

TV & Film

Dani Dyer has addressed I'm A Celeb rumours

I’m A Celeb 2019 Line Up: All The Rumoured Contestants From Dani Dyer To Nadine Coyle

I'm A Celebrity

Ariana Grande fans are planning to recreate her iconic looks

Ariana Grande Fans Are Planning To Dress Like The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ Singer For Halloween

Ariana Grande

Winter Love Island's auditions are underway.

Winter Love Island Auditions: Hundreds Of Hopefuls Turn Up At ITV For 2020 Series

TV & Film

BTS and Lauv have a collaboration in the works

BTS & Lauv Hint At Collaboration As They Share Cryptic Backstage Snap

More News

Shawn Mendes gets rid of viral video kissing Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes Deletes Video Of Him & Camila Cabello Kissing & Fans Want To Know Why

Shawn Mendes

Adele and Nicki Minaj have collaborated on something 'epic'

Nicki Minaj Quashes Reports Of Adele Collaboration After Joking They Have An 'Epic' Song Coming Out

Nicki Minaj

Lewis Capaldi loves One Direction, but Niall Horan is his favourite

Lewis Capaldi Loves One Direction Almost As Much As Niall Horan
Strictly Come Dancing is in its fourth week

Fans Spot Strictly Come Dancing Pattern Hinting Who Will Be Eliminated Each Week

TV & Film

Sam Smith shared the sweet message on Instagram.

Sam Smith Shares Heartfelt Poem On National Pronouns Day

Sam Smith