Kylie Jenner's 'Rise & Shine' Explained As Ariana Grande Wants To Sample The Phrase

Rahhaaaase and shine- Kylie Jenner, 2019.

Kylie Jenner has managed to break the internet without even trying, or realising, after singing 'Rahiiise and Shine' to daughter Stormi on a YouTube tour of her office, and now, everyone wants in on the action.

Ariana Grande Fans' Sweetener Advice: 'Don't Pull Her, Put Your Phone Down & The Merch Stand Is A Frenzy!'

It all started when the billionaire gave a guided tour of her enormous LA office for Kylie Cosmetics, and took people into Stormi's nap room, greeting her with a little tune, which has sent the internet into absolute hysterics.

The now infamous phrase that has already been meme'd thousands of hilarious times, Ariana Grande wrapped up her final UK Sweetener show in London, jumped off stage, still in her outfit, and posted an Instagram video asking Ky if she can sample it.

Kylie promptly replied to the star, writing, "Yes. Yes you can @arianagrande. As long as I can be in the music video".

We're getting flashbacks of Kris Jenner in the 'thank u, next' video and all of a sudden really want a sequel, this time starring budding singer, Kylie, and dare we even say, that she could sing on the track too?!

Kylie Jenner wants to be in Ariana Grande's 'rise and shine' music video. Picture: Instagram/@ArianaGrande

Kylie is up for the internet's reaction to the whole thing, captioning her most recent Instagram 'rise and shine' and even retweeting someone who made a dub remix of the catchphrase with skull emojis, and we're loving seeing this fun loving side of the often serious star.

As Kylie's become the unexpected meme queen of 2019, remember to start each morning with a big ol' rise and shine, and in the mean time, we know Kris Jenner's brain is whirring about how to monetise the next Kardashian business venture.

