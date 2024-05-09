Does Kris Jenner Have Cancer? Her Tumour Scare Explained

Kris Jenner opens up about health scare in The Kardashians season 5. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Does Kris Jenner have cancer? In the latest trailer for The Kardashians season 5, Kris Jenner broke down in tears telling her family that her doctor had 'found a cyst and a tumour'.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are back for season five of The Kardashians. At the start of May 2024 they shared a teaser trailer of the upcoming season and it included Kris Jenner facing a shock health scare.

In the trailer, she speaks with her daughters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble, who she tells: "I had my scan, they found a cyst and a little tumour."

The clips afterwards show her family completely shaken up, with Kendall comforting Kylie who is visibly distraught. Is this trailer revealing that she has/had cancer? Here's what we know.

Kris Jenner was seen sharing big smiles on the 2024 Met Gala carpet. Picture: Getty

Does Kris Jenner have cancer?

In The Kardashians season 5 trailer Kris tells her family that her doctor "found a cyst and a little tumour," however she doesn't give any further details.

All the clip tells us is that she went for a scan and it came back showing she had a cyst and tumour but we can't know if either of these were cancerous.

However, her family's reaction could suggest it was something serious. Corey is seen holding his head and Khloe is clearly shocked, while Kendall and Kylie are seen consoling one another, as you can watch in the clip below.

Kris will likely be revealing all the details of her health scare on the upcoming season of their show which is aired on Disney+ and Hulu.

Kris Jenner reveals tumour in The Kardashians Season 5 trailer

The Kardashian's are one of the most wealthy families in the world so we can be assured that whatever Kris is going through/went through she's got access to the best doctors in the game.

Kris was also seen with her family at the 2024 Met Gala looking very well - so if the cyst/tumour was cancer it's likely been removed or she's receiving expert treatment.

We'll update this page as and when she shares more details.

