Does Kris Jenner Have Cancer? Her Tumour Scare Explained

9 May 2024, 15:06

Kris Jenner opens up about health scare in The Kardashians season 5
Kris Jenner opens up about health scare in The Kardashians season 5. Picture: Alamy

By Abbie Reynolds

Does Kris Jenner have cancer? In the latest trailer for The Kardashians season 5, Kris Jenner broke down in tears telling her family that her doctor had 'found a cyst and a tumour'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kardashian-Jenner family are back for season five of The Kardashians. At the start of May 2024 they shared a teaser trailer of the upcoming season and it included Kris Jenner facing a shock health scare.

In the trailer, she speaks with her daughters Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kylie Jenner and her partner Corey Gamble, who she tells: "I had my scan, they found a cyst and a little tumour."

The clips afterwards show her family completely shaken up, with Kendall comforting Kylie who is visibly distraught. Is this trailer revealing that she has/had cancer? Here's what we know.

Kris Jenner was seen sharing big smiles on the Met Gala carpet
Kris Jenner was seen sharing big smiles on the 2024 Met Gala carpet. Picture: Getty

Does Kris Jenner have cancer?

In The Kardashians season 5 trailer Kris tells her family that her doctor "found a cyst and a little tumour," however she doesn't give any further details.

All the clip tells us is that she went for a scan and it came back showing she had a cyst and tumour but we can't know if either of these were cancerous.

However, her family's reaction could suggest it was something serious. Corey is seen holding his head and Khloe is clearly shocked, while Kendall and Kylie are seen consoling one another, as you can watch in the clip below.

Kris will likely be revealing all the details of her health scare on the upcoming season of their show which is aired on Disney+ and Hulu.

Kris Jenner reveals tumour in The Kardashians Season 5 trailer

The Kardashian's are one of the most wealthy families in the world so we can be assured that whatever Kris is going through/went through she's got access to the best doctors in the game.

Kris was also seen with her family at the 2024 Met Gala looking very well - so if the cyst/tumour was cancer it's likely been removed or she's receiving expert treatment.

We'll update this page as and when she shares more details.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Paramore Eras Tour Setlist: Every Song Paramore Perform Supporting Taylor Swift

Paramore's Eras Tour Setlist Revealed As They Open For Taylor Swift

Selling The OC: Why did Tyler, Sean and Alexandra Jarvis quit the show?

Three Selling The OC Cast Members Quit Show After Season 3 Filming

TV & Film

Two New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Officially In The Works

Two New Lord Of The Rings Movies Are Officially In The Works

TV & Film

Cardi B Responds To Backlash Over Met Gala Designer Name Controversy

Cardi B Responds To Backlash Over Met Gala Designer Name Controversy

The 'House File 1989' explained

What Is The Taylor Swift Bill?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist: Will any Tortured Poets Department songs be added?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Setlist: What 'Tortured Poets Department' Songs Will She Add?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

The Idea of You's Nicholas Galitzine paints a portrait of Hayes Campbell

Nicholas Galitzine Paints The Idea Of You's Hayes Campbell

TV & Film

Tyla does a perfect Britsh accent in hilarious interview

Tyla Does A Perfect British Accent In Chaotic Mystery Interview

Exclusive
Perrie Edwards in the Capital studio

Perrie Edwards ‘Inspired’ By Leigh-Anne Pinnock After Watching Her Embark On Her Solo Career

Capital Breakfast presenter Sian Welby is expecting her first baby

Sian Welby Announces Pregnancy News Live On Capital Breakfast

Maya Jama teased a Love Island: All Stars bombshell

Maya Jama Teases Surprise Love Island: All Stars Bombshell

Exclusive
Dua Lipa reads fan mail

Dua Lipa On New Hair, 'Singledom' And Being Vulnerable With Her Fave Album

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits