Is Kendall Jenner Still With Bad Bunny?

8 May 2024, 16:49

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have fans wondering if they're still together
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have fans wondering if they're still together. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have fans wondering if they ever actually broke up and whether they’re still together.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, dated for less than a year in 2023, breaking up weeks after rumours emerged things had ‘fizzled out’ between them.

Given how well they kept their relationship out of the public eye, some fans are convinced they’re actually still together, especially after their PDA-filled interaction at a Met Gala after party where they looked super cosy as they chatted on a sofa together.

They also celebrated New Year’s together a few months ago, although insiders were quick to quash reconciliation rumours.

So, are Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner still together? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at a Met Gala After Party
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny at a Met Gala After Party. Picture: Getty

Are Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner still together?

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner are no longer together, however it seems they’re on excellent terms since splitting up before Christmas.

The couple celebrated New Year’s together as part of a group trip to Barbados, but sources told People they weren’t on the same flight and were “not back together”.

And with Bad Bunny a co-chair for the Met Gala 2024 and Kendall and her sisters on the guest list, they were bound to run into each other at some point.

Later on in the evening they were pictured looking super comfortable with one another while catching up on a sofa, drinking and laughing together.

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dated for less than a year
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dated for less than a year. Picture: Getty

The exes started dating in March 2023 but they managed to keep their relationship out of the limelight, only occasionally attending something together like Coachella and the odd NBA game together.

They were also both at the Met Gala last year, although they attended separately and met up at an after party instead.

Things finally fizzled out in November last year, when they agreed their relationship ‘wouldn’t be a forever’ type of romance. An insider told Entertainment Tonight: “Kendall and Bad Bunny have been doing their own things lately, and things slowly started to fizzle out between them. They both knew going into this that it likely wouldn’t be a forever type of relationship, and that was mutually understood from the get-go."

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny remain amicable
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny remain amicable. Picture: Getty

"They have crazy-busy schedules and know they’re still young and have a lot more to experience individually before settling down.”

There's no bad blood between them, something which was clear at the Met 2024 after party.

