Kendall Jenner’s Ex Boyfriends And Dating History Uncovered – From Harry Styles To Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner's ex boyfriends include Anwar Hadid and Harry Styles. Picture: Getty / Kendall Jenner/Instagram

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner has gone public with boyfriend Devin Booker, but who has the usually low-key supermodel dated before?

Kendall Jenner has been linked to many famous faces over the years, including good pal Harry Styles, but she’s finally gone public with her relationship with boyfriend Devin Booker.

The supermodel confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day after almost a year of dating, and the announcement had fans wondering who has Kenny dated before?

Kendall Jenner Net Worth: The Supermodel's Impressive Fortune Revealed

Let’s take a look at Kendall’s boyfriend history and dating past…

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner and boyfriend Devin Booker. Picture: Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Kendall and Devin went Instagram official on Valentine’s Day, almost a whole year after they were seen meeting up in lockdown.

They start dating in the spring, which is when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shut down some savage trolling about dating basketball players.

The couple went on to confirm their romance by leaving a bunch of flirty Instagram comments on each other’s uploads.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and ex-boyfriend Ben Simmons. Picture: Getty

NBA player Ben and Kendall were apparently dating between 2018 and 2019, keeping things out of the spotlight until they were seen cuddling in the background of a Snapchat Khloe Kardashian uploaded.

They had an on-off relationship, even going on a double date with her now-boyfriend Devin and his then girlfriend and former Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.

Kendall Jenner and Anwar Hadid

Kendall Jenner is close friends with the Hadid family. Picture: Getty

Yep, Kenny broke one of the ultimate girl code rules and dated bestie Gigi Hadid's little brother.

To be fair, the Hadid siblings hung out with Kendall A LOT so they were obviously cool with it, but it’s believed they briefly dated after becoming more than friends in 2018.

Their romance only lasted a few months and mostly consisted of them leaving love bites on each other’s necks.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin. Picture: Getty

After basketball player Blake broke up with his fiancée Brynn Cameron, who he shares two kids with, he was photographed with Kendall everywhere they went back in 2018.

They didn’t last long though, ending things when he moved to Detroit.

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky briefly dated in 2017. Picture: Kim Kardashian/Snapchat

In 2016, Kendall and A$AP cemented themselves as one of the hottest showbiz couples of the year.

Remember the bum grab snap at the 2017 MET Gala?

Things soon fizzled out due to their busy schedules however.

Did Kendall Jenner date Harry Styles?

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles at the 2019 MET Gala. Picture: Getty

Ok, maybe this was the hottest showbiz couple – Kendall and Harry reportedly dated on and off from 2013 to 2016 but they remain very good friends to this day.

Their most recent interaction was when they hosted James Corden’s Late Late Show together at the end of 2019, a stint which provided the kinda content we watched on a loop.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital