Are Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Dating?

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted kissing. Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have sparked rumours they're dating – is this showbiz's unexpected new couple?!

Kendall Jenner, Kardashian family member and supermodel, made headlines earlier this month after a rumour emerged on celebrity gossip Insta account Deux Moi she was spotted kissing Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

According to their ‘witnesses’ Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen kissing at a private club in LA.

Has Kendall Jenner Fallen Out With Dad Caitlyn?

Deux Moi’s post on 16th February read: “This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night.”

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dined with Justin and Hailey Bieber at the weekend. Picture: Getty

Kendall Jenner is newly single as of the end of 2022. Picture: Getty

They later added in the Deux U podcast: “So I’m revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her in the club.”

Kendall broke up with boyfriend Devin Booker at the end of 2022 and Bad Bunny’s last known girlfriend was Gabriela Berlingeri, although it’s not clear whether they’re still together. However, she did delete all her pictures of the rapper from her Instagram account at the end of 2022, fans noticed.

Kendall Jenner split from Devin Booker in November 2022. Picture: Getty

It's not known whether Gabriela Berlingeri and Bad Bunny are still together. Picture: Getty

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating?

Kendall and Bad Bunny have been seen on more than one cosy occasion together, so it could be that they are indeed dating. Or they're just friends hanging out who accidentally kissed.

After they were seen kissing by Deux Moi’s sources on 16th February, they were then spotted leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills at the weekend, although they reportedly left via different exits according to MailOnline.

They were joined by Hailey and Justin Bieber, who Kendall has been friends with for years.

Kendall made a low-key appearance in brown leather trousers and an oversized leather jacket while Bad Bunny wore a brown shirt and light beige trousers.

Neither Kendall or Bad Bunny have addressed the romance rumours, but it seems to be early days between the couple so watch this space!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital