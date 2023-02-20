Are Kendall Jenner And Bad Bunny Dating?

20 February 2023, 15:49

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted kissing
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted kissing. Picture: Alamy
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny have sparked rumours they're dating – is this showbiz's unexpected new couple?!

Kendall Jenner, Kardashian family member and supermodel, made headlines earlier this month after a rumour emerged on celebrity gossip Insta account Deux Moi she was spotted kissing Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny, real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio.

According to their ‘witnesses’ Kendall and Bad Bunny were seen kissing at a private club in LA.

Has Kendall Jenner Fallen Out With Dad Caitlyn?

Deux Moi’s post on 16th February read: “This single, famous model sister was seen playing tonsil hockey with Bad Bunny at a private L.A. club last night.”

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dined with Justin and Hailey Bieber at the weekend
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner dined with Justin and Hailey Bieber at the weekend. Picture: Getty
Kendall Jenner is newly single as of the end of 2022
Kendall Jenner is newly single as of the end of 2022. Picture: Getty

They later added in the Deux U podcast: “So I’m revealing it was Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny, I have witnesses on the scene who saw her in the club.”

Kendall broke up with boyfriend Devin Booker at the end of 2022 and Bad Bunny’s last known girlfriend was Gabriela Berlingeri, although it’s not clear whether they’re still together. However, she did delete all her pictures of the rapper from her Instagram account at the end of 2022, fans noticed.

Kendall Jenner split from Devin Booker in November 2022
Kendall Jenner split from Devin Booker in November 2022. Picture: Getty
It's not known whether Gabriela Berlingeri and Bad Bunny are still together
It's not known whether Gabriela Berlingeri and Bad Bunny are still together. Picture: Getty

Are Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny dating?

Kendall and Bad Bunny have been seen on more than one cosy occasion together, so it could be that they are indeed dating. Or they're just friends hanging out who accidentally kissed.

After they were seen kissing by Deux Moi’s sources on 16th February, they were then spotted leaving a restaurant in Beverly Hills at the weekend, although they reportedly left via different exits according to MailOnline.

They were joined by Hailey and Justin Bieber, who Kendall has been friends with for years.

Kendall made a low-key appearance in brown leather trousers and an oversized leather jacket while Bad Bunny wore a brown shirt and light beige trousers.

Neither Kendall or Bad Bunny have addressed the romance rumours, but it seems to be early days between the couple so watch this space!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

The lowdown on Jessie Wynter

All The Details On Jessie Wynter's Time On Love Island Australia Series 2

TV & Film

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have been dating since 2021

Millie Bobby Brown And Jake Bongiovi’s Complete Dating Timeline

All the details on Liam Payne's new relationship

Who Is Liam Payne's New Girlfriend Kate Cassidy?

All of Maya Jama's Love Island outfits

Here's Every Single Outfit Maya Jama Has Worn On Love Island

Megan Fox and MGK are facing split rumours but are they still together?

Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Still Together Or Have They Split?

Get to know Jax Jones as he heads into Love Island to perform

Who Is Jax Jones? 5 Need-To-Know Facts About The DJ From His Net Worth To His Songs & Real Name

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star