Selena Gomez’s Sister Gracie Hangs Out With North West On TikTok

28 February 2023, 10:57

Selena Gomez's sister has been hanging out with North West
Selena Gomez's sister has been hanging out with North West. Picture: Getty/Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie Teefey joined Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West to make pasta together on Saturday.

Kim Kardashian’s oldest daughter North has over 14 million followers on the TikTok account she shares with her mum, where she films herself doing dances and having fun with her siblings and cousins.

But on Saturday she was joined by friend Gracie Teefey, Selena Gomez’s younger half-sister, to make pasta together.

Their hangout comes amid online drama between Selena, Kim’s younger sister Kylie Kenner and Hailey Bieber.

Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez Beautiful After She Compared Herself To Bella Hadid

Kylie and BFF Hailey were accused of mocking Selena after posting close-up pictures of their eyebrows hours after Selena said on TikTok she ‘over-laminated’ her brows.

Gracie Teefey and North West made homemade pasta together
Gracie Teefey and North West made homemade pasta together. Picture: Kim and North/TikTok
Selena Gomez and her nine-year-old half-sister Gracie Teefey
Selena Gomez and her nine-year-old half-sister Gracie Teefey. Picture: Getty

Selena and Kylie quickly shut down rumours they were in an internet feud, with Kylie saying to her fans: “U guys are making something out of nothing,” to which Selena agreed.

Amid the internet drama, the nine-year old relatives of the famous sisters came together to make homemade pasta.

They started off the first video by lip syncing and putting on lip gloss, before the sped-up clips whizzed through the girls putting together the pasta ingredients.

They chatted throughout and even snacked on a cucumber.

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have been friends for years
Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner have been friends for years. Picture: Getty

Since North uploaded the videos, fans have accused Kris Jenner of organising the girls’ play date.

“We also need to talk about North hanging out with Selena Gomez’s little sister Gracie yesterday becauseeeeeee lmao Kris Jenner is working overtime, [sic]” one person tweeted.

“Kris jenner’s real bold for these north and gracie videos,” commented another.

“So the saga continues: North West posted tiktoks with Selena’s sister Grace and all i can say is KRIS JENNER HAS BEEN WORKING OVERTIME YALL,” agreed a third.

Selena and Hailey have been rumoured to be at war for years over the Disney star’s relationship with Justin Bieber, but in October 2022 they proved there’s no hard feelings between them after they posed for photos together at the Academy Museum Gala and even shared a hug.

