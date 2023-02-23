Lady Gaga Calls Selena Gomez Beautiful After She Compared Herself To Bella Hadid

23 February 2023, 11:30

By Savannah Roberts

Lady Gaga reacted to Selena Gomez's video where she revealed that she wished she was "as pretty as Bella Hadid".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Lady Gaga made her love for Selena Gomez known after the 'Lose You To Love Me' singer compared herself to model Bella Hadid.

Selena posted a video to TikTok about the supermodel after first sharing a picture of her to Instagram with the caption '#girlcrush'.

Selena Gomez Was Scared People Wouldn’t Hire Her After Documentary

In the clip, the former Disney darling can be seen posing with a golden filter as she lip-syncs to a viral sound of Hadid's voice, the text on the screen read: "I wish I was as pretty as Bella Hadid."

Lady Gaga jumped straight into the comment section to remind Selena of her beauty and put the comparisons to rest, she wrote: "You look and are beautiful inside and out and one of my favorite ladies alive! [sic]”

Lady Gaga was quick to support Selena Gomez
Lady Gaga was quick to support Selena Gomez. Picture: Twitter
Selena posted a string of videos to TikTok
Selena posted a string of videos to TikTok. Picture: Selena Gomez/TikTok

The video sees the pop star mouth the model's words "my name is Bella Hadid", and in a follow-up TikTok Story, she replicates the format.

Selena said: "This is me, I accidentally laminated my brows too much. My name is Selena Gomez — see? It doesn’t even sound sexy.”

Fans quickly took to Twitter and praised Lady Gaga for being a supportive friend, one wrote: "A queen supporting a queen!"

"I love these two, gaga is the most supportive," another posted.

Other fans made sure the songstress knew that she is one of a kind: "She’s Bella Hadid but you're THE Selena Gomez.”

Lady Gaga commented on Selena's story
Lady Gaga commented on Selena's story. Picture: Selena Gomez/TikTok

Users also pointed out that any rumoured bad blood between Bella and Selena is long gone, it was speculated that the two had feuded in the past after they unfollowed one another when Gomez began dating The Weeknd.

The Only Murders in the Building actress finished her string of posts with another video on the short video platform, which made an indirect comment about her love life.

She mouthed along to another popular TikTok sound: "Guys, I figured out the reason why I’m single. Apparently, you have to go outside and meet people. It’s gonna be a no from me.”

