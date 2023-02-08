On Air Now
8 February 2023, 16:26
Everything you need to know about season three of Only Murders in the Building...
Another season of Only Murders in the Building is in the works with fans already desperate to know more about the Selena Gomez-led Hulu show.
The mystery comedy-drama first wowed audiences back in 2021 and subsequently released its second season just a year later.
Series three has been confirmed and Selena has even shared some very exciting details about the upcoming drop, so here's everything we know so far from its star-studded cast to the rumoured release date...
Hulu is yet to announce the official release date for the latest series of Only Murders in the Building – but that hasn't stopped fans from guessing!
The series is famous for its quick turnaround, the first season began in August 2021 with its last episode airing that October, and the second season ran from June to August 2022.
So, using that logic it's very likely that we'll have the third series in summer 2023!
Season three of Only Murders in the Building will land on streaming platforms Hulu and Disney+ – until that happens you can catch up on the first two seasons!
Of course, the main trio are returning to the show, Selena, Steve Martin, and Martin Short – with some very exciting additions!
In January 2023, the former Disney darling announced that two huge stars would be joining the cast, and she did so with an adorable behind-the-scenes video. None other than Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd will appear in season three!
At the time of writing, it hasn't been announced who else from season 2 will be returning.
Not yet! But we have a sneaking suspicion that it's only a matter of time until a teaser drops!
We'll keep this page updated with all the OMITB updates...
