Only Murders In The Building Series 3: Release Date, Cast & More

8 February 2023, 16:26

OMITB is coming back...
OMITB is coming back... Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Everything you need to know about season three of Only Murders in the Building...

Listen to this article



Another season of Only Murders in the Building is in the works with fans already desperate to know more about the Selena Gomez-led Hulu show.

The mystery comedy-drama first wowed audiences back in 2021 and subsequently released its second season just a year later.

Wizards Of Waverly Place Was Almost A Very Different TV Show

Series three has been confirmed and Selena has even shared some very exciting details about the upcoming drop, so here's everything we know so far from its star-studded cast to the rumoured release date...

Only Murders In The Building is bringing our a third season
Only Murders In The Building is bringing our a third season. Picture: Alamy

When is Only Murders in the Building season 3 coming out?

Hulu is yet to announce the official release date for the latest series of Only Murders in the Building – but that hasn't stopped fans from guessing!

The series is famous for its quick turnaround, the first season began in August 2021 with its last episode airing that October, and the second season ran from June to August 2022.

So, using that logic it's very likely that we'll have the third series in summer 2023!

Where can I watch Only Murders in the Building?

Season three of Only Murders in the Building will land on streaming platforms Hulu and Disney+ – until that happens you can catch up on the first two seasons!

Selena, Steve and Martin return in the main roles
Selena, Steve and Martin return in the main roles. Picture: Alamy

Only Murders in the Building series 3 cast

Of course, the main trio are returning to the show, Selena, Steve Martin, and Martin Short – with some very exciting additions!

In January 2023, the former Disney darling announced that two huge stars would be joining the cast, and she did so with an adorable behind-the-scenes video. None other than Hollywood royalty Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd will appear in season three!

At the time of writing, it hasn't been announced who else from season 2 will be returning.

  • Steve Martin - Charles-Haden Savage
  • Martin Short - Oliver Putnam
  • Selena Gomez - Mabel Mora
  • Paul Rudd - Ben Glenroy
  • Meryl Streep
Paul Rudd joins the OMITB cast
Paul Rudd joins the OMITB cast. Picture: Getty
Meryl Streep is taking on an unknown role in the new season
Meryl Streep is taking on an unknown role in the new season. Picture: Getty

Is there a trailer for the new Only Murders in the Building season?

Not yet! But we have a sneaking suspicion that it's only a matter of time until a teaser drops!

We'll keep this page updated with all the OMITB updates...

