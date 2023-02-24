Only Murders In The Building Has Just Cast An Emily In Paris Star

24 February 2023, 13:18

By Savannah Roberts

This Emily in Paris star has signed on for the new season of Only Murders in the Building and we can't wait!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We're all on the edge of our seats anticipating the arrival of Only Murders in the Building's third season – and the excitement grows as it's revealed that an Emily in Paris star has joined the cast!

It was announced on Friday (February 24) that none other than Ashley Park has joined the star-studded line-up of the mystery Hulu series, led by Selena Gomez.

‘Emily In Paris’ Star Ashley Park & Florence Pugh’s Friendship Is Too Iconic For Words

Paul Rudd & Meryl Streep Are Joining Selena Gomez In Only Murders In The Building

Of course, fans of Emily in Paris instantly fell in love with Ashley back in 2020 when she first started portraying the iconic character of Mindy Chen.

The 31-year-old singer and actress is the latest name to be added to the impressive billing of Only Murders in the Building's new series, which has just begun production.

Ashley Park will appear in Only Murders in the Building
Ashley Park will appear in Only Murders in the Building. Picture: Getty
The OMITB cast is growing
The OMITB cast is growing. Picture: Alamy

Ashley announced the exciting news with a playful TikTok (what else?) which was promptly reshared on the comedy-drama's socials – it didn't take long for fans to be sent into a frenzy!

She filmed a hilarious video with co-stars Selena and Martin Short to announce her latest role, she captioned the post: "murders?? IN THIS BUILDING???? so excited to join this killer (pun intended) cast of amazing humans."

The OMITB's Instagram caption read: "Ashley Park is joining Only Murders in the Building Season 3! Let’s crack some Champére."

Ashley Park won hearts as Mindy Chen on Emily in Paris
Ashley Park won hearts as Mindy Chen on Emily in Paris. Picture: Netflix

Ashley is in very impressive company as she joins a couple of other newcomers, Hollywood icon Meryl Streep and Marvel man Paul Rudd were announced as new cast members last month.

Not much is currently known about Ashley and Meryl's characters or whether they are regulars or guest stars, however, Paul Rudd's character has been revealed as Ben Glenroy.

OMITB is yet to announce the release of its third season but it is rumoured to begin airing in summer 2023 – fingers crossed!

