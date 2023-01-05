‘Emily In Paris’ Star Ashley Park & Florence Pugh’s Friendship Is Too Iconic For Words

By Capital FM

Florence Pugh and Ashley Park being BFFs is up there with one of the most iconic friendships ever!

Florence Pugh and Ashley Park are both stars in their own right thanks to their impressive acting roles over the years, but the fact they’re BFFs just boosted their icon status.

British star Florence, 27, is best known for her roles in Don’t Worry, Darling, Midsommar and Black Widow, and had the most incredible year of her career so far in 2022, which is only set to see her soar even further in 2023.

Meanwhile, Ashley, 31, is best known for portraying Emily’s BFF Mindy in Netflix’s hit series Emily In Paris, as well as Girls5eva and Mr. Malcolm’s List.

The pair only became friends in 2022 but have since become inseparable, with the stars often posting about each other on social media.

Let’s take a look inside their iconic friendship…

Ashley Park wishes her ‘other half’ Florence Pugh a happy birthday

Ashley Park shared a sweet birthday message for Florence Pugh. Picture: Ashley Park/Instagram

Ashley took to her Instagram Stories to gush about her bestie Florence as she wished her a magical 27th birthday.

Sharing a montage of photos of them together, the Netflix actress wrote: “Definition of finding your other half @florencepugh happy birthday from my tip toes to yours. from rome to paris to heart to mind to many more adventures. cheers to you always…”

Sharing the post on her Instagram Story, Florence got emotional about their friendship as she penned: “2022 brought this fantastic lady into my life. I’ll be counting my lucky stars for that present last year.”

Ashley also went on to share an adorable montage of their best times together as she dubbed Jan 3 (Flo’s bday) as a ‘national holiday’.

Florence Pugh and Ashley Park hang out with Dove Cameron and Zendaya during Paris Fashion Week

Dove Cameron, Ashley Park, Florence Pugh and Zendaya at Paris Fashion Week. Picture: Getty

The most star-studded Fashion Week ensemble we ever did see was last October at Valentino’s PFW show.

Florence and Ashley were seated front row looking as chic as ever and even hung out with their legendary fellow actresses Zendaya and Dove Cameron.

Nicola Peltz Beckham and Wednesday star Jenna Ortega were also present, making it just about the most iconic PFW show!

Florence Pugh and Ashley Park enjoy a pasta date in Rome

Ashley Park and Florence Pugh living their best lives in Rome. Picture: Ashley Park/Instagram

One of the most wholesome snaps of Florence and Ashley’s friendship was from the time they hung out with each other in Rome last July as they were both in Italy’s capital for the Valentino Haute Couture Show.

The pair enjoyed an al-fresco dining experience as they posed with their pasta plates and red wine, having the ultimate BFF date.

They really are the besties we didn’t realise we needed!

