4 April 2023, 15:41
Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have been cast in the upcoming movie We Live In Time - but what’s it about? When will the film be released and is there a trailer?
Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are set to star alongside each other in a new movie titled We Live In Time, and it may just be the dreamiest casting ever.
After the two actors presented an award together at the Oscars, it wasn’t long before the internet spiralled and begged for more content from the pair - and just days later it was reported that they’d be starring in a new romantic drama together.
But what exactly is We Live In Time about? Who else is in the cast and when will it be released?
Here’s what we know so far…
Not much is known about the upcoming movie just yet as plot details are said to be kept under wraps, but it has been described as a ‘funny, deeply moving and immersive love story’.
Florence and Andrew were spotted filming for the movie in April in London, so it’s likely the flick will be shot throughout the country’s capital.
As production has just begun, a release date is not known as of yet.
Deadline first reported that the movie was set to begin shooting later this year, but as the first pictures of the A-listers circulated in early April, we could likely see a 2024 release date.
So far, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are the only cast who have been announced, while Adam James is the only other actor listed on IMDb.
Benedict Cumberbatch will serve as an executive producer while the film will be directed by BAFTA-winning John Crowley.
A trailer is yet to be released for We Live In Time, but fans did get to catch a glimpse of Florence and Andrew dressed as their characters in the first photos from the movie as they strolled through a park in London with coffee cups in their hands.
We’ll keep this page updated with the latest info on We Live In Time.
