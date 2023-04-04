We Live In Time Starring Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield: All The Details Including Release Date, Cast & First Look

The lowdown on We Live In Time starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Capital FM

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield have been cast in the upcoming movie We Live In Time - but what’s it about? When will the film be released and is there a trailer?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are set to star alongside each other in a new movie titled We Live In Time, and it may just be the dreamiest casting ever.

After the two actors presented an award together at the Oscars, it wasn’t long before the internet spiralled and begged for more content from the pair - and just days later it was reported that they’d be starring in a new romantic drama together.

Florence Pugh And Andrew Garfield Are Starring In A New Film Together

Florence Pugh Is An Acting Singing Sensation: Her Best Musical Moments So Far

But what exactly is We Live In Time about? Who else is in the cast and when will it be released?

Here’s what we know so far…

Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are set to star in a movie called We Live In Time. Picture: Getty

What is We Live In Time about?

Not much is known about the upcoming movie just yet as plot details are said to be kept under wraps, but it has been described as a ‘funny, deeply moving and immersive love story’.

Florence and Andrew were spotted filming for the movie in April in London, so it’s likely the flick will be shot throughout the country’s capital.

Filming is already underway for We Live In Time. Picture: Alamy

When is the release date for We Live In Time?

As production has just begun, a release date is not known as of yet.

Deadline first reported that the movie was set to begin shooting later this year, but as the first pictures of the A-listers circulated in early April, we could likely see a 2024 release date.

Who else has been cast in We Live In Time?

So far, Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield are the only cast who have been announced, while Adam James is the only other actor listed on IMDb.

Benedict Cumberbatch will serve as an executive producer while the film will be directed by BAFTA-winning John Crowley.

Andrew Garfield will star opposite Florence Pugh in We Live In Time. Picture: Getty

Is there a trailer for We Live In Time?

A trailer is yet to be released for We Live In Time, but fans did get to catch a glimpse of Florence and Andrew dressed as their characters in the first photos from the movie as they strolled through a park in London with coffee cups in their hands.

We’ll keep this page updated with the latest info on We Live In Time.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital