Nicola Peltz dated Anwar Hadid, Justin Bieber and Paul Klein before Brooklyn Beckham. Picture: Getty/Alamy

Nicola Peltz is set to marry Brooklyn Beckham after three years of dating, but she has formerly dated some famous faces over the years.

Nicola Peltz is days away from walking down the aisle and marrying her fiancé Brooklyn Beckham, whom she’s dated for three years.

The actress and heiress got engaged to the son of David and Victoria Beckham in 2020 and they are set to tie the knot in a lavish wedding later this week.

Before her romance with Brooklyn, the 27-year-old has been in some high-profile relationships, including with Gigi and Bella Hadid’s younger brother Anwar, as well as Justin Bieber.

Here’s a look at Nicola Peltz’s dating history…

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham (2019-present)

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham are engaged to be married. Picture: @nicolaannepeltz/Instagram

Brooklyn revealed during a fan Q&A on Instagram that he and Nicola met for the first time at Coachella back in 2017.

However, they reconnected at a party in October 2019 where they ‘fell in love’ and began dating soon after.

The pair have been inseparable ever since, confirming their relationship by going Instagram official in January 2020.

Just a short few months later, Brooklyn popped the question, and they got in engaged in June 2020.

Two years later, the 23-year-old Brit and his bride-to-be are set to walk down the aisle in a lavish, romantic ceremony.

Nicola Peltz and Paul Klein (2018-2019)

Nicola Peltz dated Paul Klein for just under a year. Picture: Instagram

Nicola began dating LANY frontman Paul Klein in July 2018, just a few months after he split from Dua Lipa - who coincidentally also went on to date Anwar Hadid.

The American actress was even on the cover of the band’s single ‘Thru These Tears’.

However, things didn’t work out as she announced on Twitter in February 2019 that they had called it quits.

“Just wanna tell u guys paul n i went our separate ways but i always wish him all the best!!! all good vibes!" Nicola wrote.

Nicola Peltz and Anwar Hadid (2017-2018)

Nicola Peltz and Anwar Hadid were together for over a year. Picture: Alamy

Nicola first sparked dating rumours with Anwar Hadid in January 2017 after they were spotted sharing a New Year’s Eve kiss, which was captured on Snapchat.

She later shared a cosy snap of her sitting on her beau’s lap at her 22nd birthday party, before deleting it.

However, sources at the time told E! News that the pair were, in fact, dating, saying: “It's a fairly new relationship, but they are really good friends and part of the same group of friends."

They later made a number of red carpet appearances together, confirming their romance, with Anwar even dropping the L bomb on Valentine’s Day that year, saying: “Love you, my angel,” in a Snapchat video.

Fans think this inspired his ‘I love you my angel’ tattoo, which appeared on the back of his left hand when they started dating.

However, Nicola and Anwar are thought to have ‘amicably’ split in May 2018 - a month before he moved on with Kendall Jenner, while Nicola was spotted getting cosy with Paul Klein.

Nicola Peltz and Justin Bieber (2016)

Justin Bieber Goes on Dinner Date With Actress Nicola Peltz #TeamJustinBieber pic.twitter.com/KBPuk0DxuJ — TeamJustinBieber (@bestbieberpics1) May 27, 2016

Nicola is thought to have had a brief romance with Justin Bieber back in May 2016, just a few months before the singer was linked to Sofia Richie.

They allegedly went on a date, with an insider telling E! News at the time that Biebs wanted to ‘settle down and have a relationship’ with Nicola.

“Justin has a crush on Nicola and really enjoyed the date with her the other night,” the source added, which proved to be true as JB even flew her out to Toronto at the time.

However, the romance fizzled out as not much else was heard about the pair - and he went on to rekindle his on-off relationship with Selena Gomez a year and a half later, before marrying Hailey Baldwin.

